Roger Icenogle, age 89, of Arlington, Wisc., passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Divine Rehab and Nursing in Lodi, Wisc. He was born on February 1, 1930, in Toledo, Ill., the son of Riley Icenogle and Cora (Garren) Icenogle. Roger graduated from Toledo High School in 1948 and University of Illinois in Champaign in 1952. He married Phyllis Cordes on June 9, 1951 in Toledo, Ill. He served in the Army Engineer Corps in the European occupation after WWII. Roger worked for the Soil Conservation Service, and as a Farm Supervisor for Del Monte Foods, retiring in 1992. Roger was a Mason for over 65 years, a member of the Arlington Lions Club, a past member of the Arlington Fire Department and the Arlington Curling Club. He was a strong parishioner of Arlington Methodist Church, a faithful participant in the choir, and a longtime volunteer for the Prairie Pride Food Pantry. Roger was a wonderful photographer of flowers and nature. He enjoyed travel with his wife Phyllis and their family and later with his special friend, Judith. He was a good partner to his wife Phyllis, a loyal and supportive father to his children, Riley and Susan, and he was fair and trustworthy in his dealings with others. Roger is survived by his son, Riley (Pamela) Icenogle; son-in-law, Ronald Schultz; grandchildren, Rachel Icenogle (Angelo Aiello) and Adrian Icenogle; sister, Eleanor Markwell, and special friend, Jude Schultz. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; and daughter, Susan Marie Icenogle Schultz. A Memorial Service will be held at ARLINGTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 103 Reagles St., Arlington, at 11:00 am on Friday November 22, 2019. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Memorials in Roger's name may be gifted to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Roger Icenogle
Service information
Nov 21
Visitation
Thursday, November 21, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
Gunderson Lodi Funeral & Cremation Care
157 South Main St.
Lodi, WI 53555
Nov 22
Visitation
Friday, November 22, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Arlington United Methodist Church
103 Reagles St.
Arlington, WI 53911
Nov 22
Memorial Service
Friday, November 22, 2019
11:00AM
Arlington United Methodist Church
103 Reagles St.
Arlington, WI 53911
