CTH V Bridge located in Okee on the causeway at Spring Creek Inlet will be closed for deck replacement beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
Road way will be closed to any/all traffic on the causeway (access to Fitz’s and Lucky’s only from STH 113 or Shamrock Road on west side).
This closure will remain until Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Any questions, please feel free to contact Chris Hardy at Chris.Hardy@co.columbia.wi.us or 608-429-2136.
