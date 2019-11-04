Raymond K. Brager “Rocky”, age 88, of Lodi, left his earthly home on Sat., Nov. 2, 2019. He was born Dec. 12, 1930 in Black Earth Wis. to Alvin and Viola (Kading) Brager. Ray married Aileen Kohl, on Feb. 4, 1984. His marriage to Aileen also came with an instant large family. As a life-long bachelor Ray instantly became a father and grandfather. Throughout his life up to the moment of his passing, he was surrounded by love and laughter. Ray was a Korean War Veteran, proudly serving in the US Army. He played his trombone in the Army Band and in the Soon to Be Famous Lodi Band. Rocky was very proud of the masonry work he did on St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Arlington. He also talked often about mining molybdenum in Leadville Colo. He attended UW Platteville’s Mining/Geology program. He returned home to Lodi and began a long career of operating a backhoe. He dug graves for over 30 cemeteries, and often said “I’ll be the last one to let you down”, he also dug for many cities and villages. After retiring from grave digging, he worked for many years with Carla at Hamre Funeral Home. He was an avid hockey fan and enjoyed going to UW Badger hockey games with Aileen. He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Aileen Brager; his parents, Alvin and Viola; brothers, Alvin “Bud” and Cleary; sister, Elaine; nephew, Daniel and niece, Kristine. He is survived by his 6 children, Gary (Cheryl), Joleen (David), Jackie (Jim), Jeff (Diane), Steve (Amy) and Theresa (Justo); and by his grandchildren, Keri, Dustin, Danielle, Eric, Tricia, Becky, Ronda, Debi, Chad, Jen, Dylan, Jacob, Jamie, Amanda, Kristina, Candice, Stacia, Landon, Amy, Andrea, Aiden, Misael and Maite. He also had many great-grandchildren; a great-great grandson and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by many, especially at his favorite dining spot, Lucy’s. He loved all the waitresses and we all appreciated how they took care of him. There will be a little less BS flowing at “The BS Table” at Lucy’s.
Funeral services will be held at DEKORRA LUTHERAN CHURCH, N3099 Smith Road, Poynette, at 11:00 am Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, with Pastor Ryan Rouse presiding. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Lodi, with military honors being conducted. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL HOME, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 7, 2019, and at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.