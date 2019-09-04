The Lodi prep volleyball team could not have asked for a better start to the Capitol North Conference season. The Blue Devils opened the 2019 season with a 3-0 victory over host Watertown Luther Prep on Aug. 29.
“I’m so proud of the way the girls played tonight,” Lodi coach Adaora Bilse said. “We did a great job taking care of the ball. The girls played together and played for each other. It’s so exciting to see it all come together and see them playing for each other.”
The Lady Blue Devils got the night started with a 25-21 in the first game.
Lodi also pulled away late to win the second game 25-20.
The Blue Devils completed the sweep with a 25-18 decision in Game 3.
Amanda Miller paced Lodi with nine kills, while Kaitlyn Sharkey and Morgan McNeill chipped in eight and seven, respectively.
Dylann Harrington led the Blue Devils with 14 digs and four service aces. Miller finished with 11 digs.
Jaden Kolinski led Lodi’s offense with 19 assists.
Holly Jelinek and Sharkey both collected three blocks.
Andrea Bortulin had a team-high nine kills for Luther Prep, while Emma Bortulin finished with six.
Grace Kieselhorst had 13 assists for the Phoenix, while Naomi Bridgeman contributed 11 digs.
Last Friday and Saturday, Lodi took part in an invitational on the UW-Whitewater campus. No results were available.
The Lady Blue Devils will be at home tonight. They will host Poynette at 6:45 p.m.
Lodi will take part in the Richland Center Invite at 9 a.m. this Saturday.
