As it prepares for the start of the Capitol North Conference season, the Lodi girls basketball team kicked off the new year with a dominating 62-31 non-conference victory over host River Valley last Friday.
“This was a good win to start the new year,” Lodi coach Michelle Puls said. “I was really happy with our post play. They really attacked the basket and made good decisions. However, We have a very tough road ahead of us, but we are up for the challenge.”
The Blue Devils played great defense the entire game. They held the Blackhawks to under 20 points in both halves.
The Lady Blue Devils set the tone in the first half and grabbed a 29-16 halftime lead.
It was much of the same in the second half, as Lodi outscored River Valley 33-15.
Lodi’s Jaden Kolinski hit three three-pointers and was 8-for-15 from the field on her way to a team-high 19 points.
The Blue Devils’ Lauryn Milne and Taylor Ripp both finished with 11 points, while Rylee Schneider added eight.
Morgan McNeil paced the Lady Blue Devils with eight rebounds, while Kolinski finished with seven.
Dylann Harrington and Kolinski both had five assists for Lodi. Kolinski also led the defensive effort with five steals.
River Valley did not have a player score in double figures. Charlotte Ferstl led the way with nine points, while Tienna Gruber added eight.
The Lady Blue Devils will open Capitol North Conference play on Jan. 9. They will host Poynette at 7:30 p.m.
Lodi will play a conference game at Watertown Luther Prep at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.
