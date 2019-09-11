The Lodi prep football team ran its regular-season non-conference win streak to 20 after another dominating performance last Friday.
The Blue Devils rolled to a 40-0 victory over visiting Marshall
“We were also very pleased with the focus and aggressiveness of our guys,” Lodi coach Dave Puls said. “Going into the game, we expected a tough hard fought battle with Marshall because historically they always have played well against us. They had trouble getting their running game going early and that seemed to be frustrating for them. I need to give our front seven guys on defense a lot of credit for really shutting down Dylan Horstmeyer. He is a very dynamic athlete and our kids kept him in check all night.”
Lodi is off to a 3-0 start this season.
The Blue Devils were on the attack right from the start. They scored three touchdowns in both the first and second quarters to blow the game open.
“Our guys came out and had a fast start,” Puls said. “Scoring on the first drive really set the tone for the whole game.”
Lodi opened the game with a 3-yard touchdown run by Quinn Faust on the opening its opening drive. Preston Nichols added the extra-point kick.
Colton Nicolay also had a 3-yard scoring run in the opening quarter and Nichols had the extra-point kick to put the Blue Devils up 14-0.
Lucas Heyroth closed out the scoring in the first quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run.
Faust used his arm for the Blue Devils’ first two touchdowns in the second quarter. He had touchdown passes of 4 and 24 yards to Kade Parsons.
Nichols had successful extra-point kick after both touchdown passes to put Lodi up 34-0.
The game would be played with a running clock after Heyroth busted loose for a 58-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter.
“The offensive line played extremely well and opened some very big holes for our backs,” Puls said. “It was also nice to have some offensive balance with the passing and running game.”
Faust finished the game 7-of-13 passing for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Parsons had four catches for 49 yards and two scores.
Heyroth led the rushing attack with 108 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, while Nicolay added 59 yards and a touchdown on eight attempts.
Mason Ripp had a team-high six tackles for Lodi, while Garrett Edge had four. Both had one sack.
Marshall’s Craig Ward, Wyatt Jennings and Horstmeyer were a combined 4-of-15 passing for 29 yards.
Horstmeyer led the Cardinals with 27 yards rushing on eight carries.
The Blue Devils will be on the road this Friday. They will play a non-conference game in New Glarus at 7 p.m.
“We head down to New Glarus for our final non-conference game before we start conference play,” Puls said. “New Glarus is a spread team with a very athletic quarterback who throws and runs extremely well. Our defensive backs and linebackers will have their work cut out for them and cannot make costly mistakes. New Glarus is coached well, so we know they will be more than ready for our guys.”
