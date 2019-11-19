Despite a disappointing ending, the Lodi prep football team had a solid season.
The Blue Devils finished the season 6-3 overall, but they dropped their final three games of the season to finish 2-3 in the Capitol North Conference and missed the playoffs.
Capitol North coaches took notice of the Lodi’s talent and gave them 10 spots on the all-conference list.
Lake Mills won the Capitol North with a perfect 5-0 record, followed by Lakeside Lutheran (3-2), Columbus (3-2), Lodi, Watertown Luther Prep (2-3) and Poynette (0-5).
The Blue Devils had three players land on the first team on offense, including senior running back Colton Nicolay, senior tight end Kade Parsons and senior lineman Dustyn Paulson.
Nicolay was recognized for the first time in his career. He was a unanimous selection after rushing for 1,170 yards and 11 touchdowns on 194 carries.
After being a second-team pick as a junior, Parson moved up to the first team this season. He finished the year with 13 catches for 205 yards and three touchdowns.
Paulson repeated on the first team and was named the Capitol North Offensive Lineman of the Year.
The final spots on the first-team offense went to quarterback Adam Moen (Jr., Lake Mills), running backs Caden Brunell (Jr., Columbus) and Brayden O’Connor (Sr., Poynette), receivers Hunter Buechel (Sr., Lake Mills), Matt Johnson (Sr., Lake Mills) and Nathan de Galley (Sr., Luther Prep) and lineman Will Jorgensen (Jr., Lakeside Lutheran), Austin Rennhack (Jr., Columbus), David Klein (Sr., Lake Mills) and Jackson Lindemann (Sr., Luther Prep).
Moen was named the Offensive Player of the Year.
Senior offensive lineman Camden Waterstradt was the only Blue Devil to earn second-team all-conference.
The second team also included quarterback Matt Davis (Sr., Lakeside Lutheran), running back Jon Holtz (Jr., Luther Prep), receivers Carter Schneider (Sr., Lakeside Lutheran), Teagan Herschleb (Sr., Columbus) and Tersony Vater (Jr., Lakeside Lutheran), tight end Colby Savich (Sr., Poynette) and lineman Austin Falk (Sr., Poynette), Josh Lescoheier (Jr., Lake Mills), James Roche (Sr., Columbus) and Ben Buxa (Fr., Lakeside Lutheran).
Junior lineman Cade Wipperfurth was the only Lodi player to earn honorable mention on offense.
The honorable mention offensive list also included quarterback Will Cotter (Jr., Columbus), receiver Jaxson Retrum (Jr., Lake Mills), tight end John O’Donnell (Jr., Lakeside Lutheran) and lineman Billy DeFresne (Sr., Poynette), Jonathan Wiedenhoeft (Jr., Luther Prep) and Ryan King (Jr., Columbus).
The Blue Devils had senior Logan Richards (outside linebacker) and Paulson (interior defensive lineman) earn first-team All-Capitol North on defense.
Richards finished the season with 35 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks, while Paulson had 15 tackles and two tackles for loss.
Rounding out the first-team defense was backs Teagan Herschleb (Sr., Columbus), Hunter Buechel (Sr., Lake Mills) and Nathan de Galley (Sr., Luther Prep), inside linebackers Charlie Cassady (Jr., Lake Mills), Logan Pampel (Sr., Lakeside Lutheran) and Caden Brunell (Jr., Columbus), outside linebackers Nathan Chesterman (Jr., Lakeside Lutheran) and Grant Horkan (Jr., Lake Mills), interior defensive linemen Caleb Chmielewski (Jr., Luther Prep) and Josh Lescoheir (Jr., Lake Mills) and ends Tyler Theder (Jr., Lake Mills), Austin Rennhack (Jr., Columbus) and Christian Koelpin (Sr., Luther Prep).
Rennhack was the named the Defensive Lineman of the Year, while Herschleb earned Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Lodi had junior inside linebacker Garrett Edge and senior end Mason Ripp both named to the second team on defense.
Edge led the Blue Devils with 42 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks, while Ripp registered 34 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and four sacks.
The second-team defense also included backs Matt Johnson (Sr., Lake Mills), Brayden O’Connor (Sr., Poynette) and Tersony Vater (Jr., Lakeside Lutheran), inside linebackers Colby Savich (Sr., Poynette) and David Baumann (Jr., Luther Prep), outside linebackers Brett Wieting (So., Luther Prep and Joe Morris (Sr., Columbus), interior lineman Kendall Minick (Sr., Columbus) and end Parker Walstad (Sr., Poynette).
Junior defensive back Connor Faust was the only Lodi representative on the honorable mention defensive list.
The other spots on the honorable mention list went to backs Alex Campbell (Sr., Columbus) and Atticus Lawrenz (Jr., Luther Prep), inside linebackers Micah Cody (Jr., Lakeside Lutheran) and Ben Buchholtz (Fr., Lake Mills), outside linebacker Jake Buss (Sr., Poynette) and end Levi Clark (Sr., Luther Prep).
The Blue Devils had one all-conference special teams selection. Junior Zack Dolson was named first-team punter. He averaged 40.6 yards per punt.
