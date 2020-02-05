The Lodi boys basketball team had a chance to take sole possession of first place in the Capitol North Conference on Jan. 30, but fell short against host Columbus.
In the battle of conference unbeatens, the Cardinals took care of the Blue Devils 66-50.
The loss dropped the Blue Devils to 3-1 in the Capitol North. They are tied with Lake Mills for second place behind 4-0 Columbus.
Columbus set the tone in the first half. The Cardinals led 33-23 at halftime.
Lodi got back into the game early in the second half. They used a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to 38-33.
However, Columbus answered with 14 unanswered points to go up 52-33.
The Cardinals outscored the Blue Devils 33-27 in the second half.
Logan Richards led Lodi with a game-high 22 points. Jack Persike came away with 16 points, while Trey Trader added 10. Kade Parsons (two points) was the only other Blue Devil to score.
Edgerton 58
Lodi 43
Before the loss to Columbus, the Blue Devils had their three-game win streak snapped with a 58-43 non-conference loss to host Edgerton on Jan. 28.
Lodi’s offense struggled in the first half. It managed just 12 points.
The Crimson Tide held a comfortable 34-12 lead at halftime.
The Blue Devils turned things around in the second half, but they were unable to make up the difference. They outscored Edgerton 31-24 in the second half.
Richards finished with a team-high 13 points, while Persike scored 12.
Clayton Jenny (17), Brian Rusch (14) and Skyler Gullickson (11) scored in double figures for Edgerton.
The Blue Devils will host Poynette at 7:30 p.m. this Friday.
