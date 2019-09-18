In a battle of the final two undefeated teams in the Capitol North Conference, host Lakeside Lutheran shut out the Lodi prep volleyball team 3-0 on Sept. 10.
The Blue Devils are now 3-1 in the Capitol North and tied with Lake Mills for second place behind 4-0 Lakeside.
The Warriors made a statement right way with a 25-16 victory in the first game.
Lakeside Lutheran stepped it up even more in Game 2. The Warriors cruised to a 25-11 win.
The Lady Blue Devils hung right with the Warriors in the third game, but fell 25-22.
Kaitlyn Sharkey led Lodi with nine kills, while Holly Jelinek added four. Jelinek and Morgan McNeill both had a team-high three blocks.
Jaden Kolinski recorded a team-best 19 assists for the Blue Devils, while Dylann Harrington registered 17 digs.
Payton Kuepers and Ella Collins combined for 15 kills for Lakeside Lutheran, while Karlie Johnson and Kaylee Raymond combined for 30 assists.
Kaylee Gnabasik had a team-high 11 digs for Lakeside.
Sauk Prairie Invite
On Saturday, the Lady Blue Devils finished third at the Sauk Prairie Invite. They went 3-2 on the day.
Reedsburg came away with the title after going 5-0, while Sauk Prairie (4-1) was second.
The Blue Devils came away with 2-0 sweeps of both Markesan and Darlington. They downed Edgerton 2-1.
Lodi dropped a 2-1 decision to Reedsburg and was swept by Sauk Prairie 2-0.
No individual stats were available.
The Blue Devils will be back on the court on Sept. 24. They will host Watertown Luther Prep at 6:45 p.m.
