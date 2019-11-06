The Lodi equestrian team recently placed fifth in the District 4 Division B WIHA competition.
After a tough first day, Lodi turned things around on the second day and every rider scored points for the team.
The Blue Devils’ Elise Purtell, Lilly Callahan and Maddie Scherer swept the top three spots in the Hunter Hack Equitation (jumping) event.
Lodi’s Laura Melland came away with first place in barrel Racing and second in the key race.
Purtell continued her great performance with a first-place finish in ranch riding and second place in the relay race with Melland.
This is the final season for Lodi’s senior group of Melland, Purtell, Kaitlyn Sharkey and Rachel Wenger.
