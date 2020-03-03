They want to keep the areas of Wisconsin to their natural habitats.
That’s first and foremost for the Ice Age Trail Alliance (IATA) as it worked Feb. 27-29 to burn and clear brush from the north end of the Gibraltar Rock segment of the Ice Age Trail—located about five miles north of Lodi. Brush and trees were cleared from about 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.
The organization wants to rid the area around the Ice Age Trail, just south of the Merrimac Ferry-Okee landing, of invasive species that are detrimental to the native prairies and grasslands.
“Not only are we maintaining the trail, but we are bringing people together to take down invasives, to restore prairie, and we are still building the trail. So that means literally building tread and block work,” IATA Outreach and Education Manager Amy Lord said.
Lord described the three days as a winter stewardship project that was a collaborative event for the Ice Age Trail Alliance’s Trails, Land Conservation, and Outreach and Education programs.
“We received support from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and the Ouisconsing School of Collaboration in the Lodi School District. The Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation and the American Girl’s A Fund for Children helped with funding to allow OSC students to participate in the project,” Lord said.
Lords responsibilities with IATA include actively engaging new and existing volunteers and developing Trail-based educational opportunities. Dozens of students from OSC were on hand to help haul wood and brush Thursday and Friday during the project.
The reason for the burn and getting clearing of trees was because the IATA wants the natural elements to be showcased along the many ridges around the Gibraltar Rock segment of the Ice Age Trail.
“In the 1990s, this site was noticed from a few different land trusts and nature organizations as having a really awesome remnant prairie that was starting to be degraded,” IATA Land Steward Eva Ballering said.
It was a project that began four years ago.
Fire breaks needed to be put in and Ballering said that a volunteer put in more than 200 hours setting those up.
“We had one volunteer who does a lot of stuff in Dane County and was very active at this site,” Ballering said. “He was down putting in burn breaks to do some prescribed burning in here and he noted a couple different prairie species that must’ve been holding on for the last 20 years, still putting up tiny little chutes.
“The first prescribed burn was done last year,” Ballering later added. “So what we do is make really secure breaks around whatever we want to burn and then manage those edges and then light the interior and then just let it go.”
The fire is under control with those breaks and the risk of furthering the fires in usually nonexistent.
“We’re starting with the trail that’s already on the ridge, so we can work down both sides,” Ballering said. “Fire is also good at going up a slope, that’s the most effective sites to use fire on. So if we can get it clear, then we can use fire as a management tool in the future. Then we can really start to regenerate the prairies in there.”
IATA Director of Land Conservation Kevin Thusius estimated that at least 200 mature red cedar trees had been cut down by noon Friday—the midpoint of the project. Ballering also estimated about two acres had been cleared as a result of the tree removal and burning.
“So really, we ended up having a real good prairie about 20 years ago and now we have this thick cedar forest up here, and it happens really fast,” Ballering said.
She said the succession is in three parts. A third of the cycle is prairie, followed by more of a shrub lands, then concluded with the forest.
What the IATA is looking for in the Gibraltar Rock segment is the prairie, rather than the forest. And the prairie is always there. It just sometimes takes different measures to bring it back. The project was focused solely on making the trail, and the outskirts, clear so people walking through can see the native vegetation.
“These prairie grasses come back on their own, so lots of times what we want to do is open some light to the surface, see what’s in the seed bank — managing for weeds — and then see what’s missing and didn’t make it through that period of darkness,” Ballering said.
It had been a long time since the particular area that was being worked on last week was managed.
“I’m going to plug prescribed burning as a really helpful tool. It’s not the right tool everywhere, but in a lot of southwest Wisconsin, it’s the most efficient tool for the amount of time we have,” Ballering said. “It’s the fire-tolerant species that are historically here, they just regenerate perfectly fine and the invasive species — the honeysuckle, some of the grasses — will be killed off, or at least knocked back, so we have more biodiversity.”
Ballering said that every few years an area should be burned to rid invasive species from it and make sure the native plants and grasses stay unharmed. The goal is to keep the biodiversity, instead of just one or two species overtaking the area.
“Without fire every two to three years, the risk of getting all that brushy stuff in there is so high, and it’s mostly invasive species,” Ballering said. “If the invasive species start dominating, we lose all biodiversity in vegetation; therefore we lose biodiversity in insects, pollinators, birds and it goes down the food web. … If we can hold biodiversity really well in an area, at least the future might bring something different and it’s not lost.”
Outdoor classroom
Lord estimated about 75 kids from OSC, with six adult chaperones, helped in the clearing effort over the first two days of the three-day project in late February.
“We don’t want this to be an outdoor classroom in the boring sense of the term. We want this to be an escape from the four walls, but we also want them to learn a lot,” Ballering said. “What my hope would be is that they get out here, we explain why we’re doing it and they see a difference. The best thing is that they’re so close. They can keep coming back here and if we reach kids young enough and they are back with families, every year, they’re going to see this differently.
It’s different from the usual type of work that goes on, but it’s something that Ballering is glad to see happening. With IATA being mostly a volunteer organization, all sizes of volunteering is welcome.
“A lot of times we come out with a contractor and adult volunteers and we knock out a bunch of work—that’s one thing,” Ballering said. “An event like this is really a partnership between Fish and Wildlife Service, IATA, local people in Lodi, people all over the state and schools. It’s more than just what we get done.”
Ballering noted that the project at the Gibraltar Rock segment was a true team effort between the trails department, the land department and the outreach department.
“One of the coolest things is that we have other local partners that help, so the Fish and Wildlife Service crews are out, too,” Ballering said. “They have a stake in what they care about as well. It’s been great for me to see a real great positive partnership. The local school kids get to come outside, burn a lot of energy and have fun.”
What’s next?
While the native vegetation usually returns to the area, some replanting is sometimes necessary to make sure the area is plentiful.
“On this site, it will probably have to be replanted in parts,” Ballering said of the Gibraltar Rock segment. “Some areas have more robust and diverse remnant prairie and some have had more disturbance. It’s thought that their are quite a few different species under this prairie.”
In a few years, the organization wants to be back at the Gibraltar Rock segment, once again clearing out the invasive species, but without the need to clear hundreds of trees.
But before that, the area will return to a grassland.
“Next year, we’ll probably see grass moving into the area. It’ll look completely different,” Ballering said.
Hikers and trail walkers will have a better view of Lake Wisconsin during their upcoming journeys.
“This trail is laid out really nicely on top of this ridge, but initially you go around a corner and you couldn’t see the lake. But it’s such a great future,” Ballering said. “We work on those views to bring people back out, because if they come back out, then they’re more committed to maybe come out and volunteer with us.”
