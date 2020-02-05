The Ice Age Nordic Ski team recently took part in the South Conference Nordic Ski Championships under the lights at Lapham Peak State Park.
The Ice Age Boys took third place behind winner Waukesha Peak Nordic and Middleton Blackhawk (second) and ahead of North Kettle Moraine (fourth) and Madison (fourth).
In the girls division, Peak Nordic just edged Blackhawk for the gold medal, while Ice Age finished fourth.
Todd Niles and Wyatt Bennett paced the Ice Age boys with 12th and 13th-place finishes, respectively, while also placing were Nathan Ducat (15th), Peyton Meyer (16th) and Nolan Feasel (18th).
Amelia Heider was the top skier for the girls finishing the 6-kilometer classical race 21 minutes, 27 seconds to place 13th, while Norah Lee (17th), Hannah Heider (18th) and Tori Falk (19th) also performed well.
“Tori Falk had one the better races of her long ski racing career tonight,” Ice Age coach Dale Fanney said.
The Wisconsin State Championships will take place next weekend in Cable. Ashwaubenon is the favorite on the boys side, while Lakeland, Blackhawk and Peak Nordic are expected to fight for the girls gold medal. Ice Age Nordic is ranked 10th in the girls division and the boys are ranked 13h.
