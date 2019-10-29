All the students at the Lodi Primary School are able to enjoy the new features to their playgrounds this year as the district celebrates its new “boundless” features.
Heritage Park finished its newest additions this fall and staff and community members took the opportunity to celebrate earlier this month all they have accomplished so far. Heritage Park is meant to be an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant playground, opening up access to kids with a variety of disabilities.
Debbie Scherer, former Lodi PTO president, and Sherri Endres-Lovell, primary school principal, led a recognition event for the park where they shared their multi-year journey to creating this all-inclusive playground.
“We couldn’t have done this alone,” Scherer said. “It took the support of everyone. We never heard any negatives about what we were trying to do.”
Heritage Park was built when the primary school opened during the 2018-2019 school year. This past summer, they’ve added on to the park to include ramps, rubber surfacing and stones with the names of donors who have helped make the project possible.
Scherer said while wood chips are considered ADA compliant, it is difficult to roll wheelchairs over it. The playground features a four-foot strip of rubber around the playground that can be used to reach all the different features.
“There was a lot of things we wanted to enhance to make a boundless playground, which costs a lot more than mulch and some swing sets,” Scherer said.
Heritage park is based off the heritage of Lodi and the surrounding area, which would be the Ice Age Trail and Native Americans culture. The two separate sections of the park are called the Drumlin Den (for ages three to five) and the Mammoth Moraine (for ages five to 12). The rubber surfacing in the Mammoth Moraine is in the shape of a bear and is based off of a bear effigy mound.
The wood used to build the park was made from black locust trees on the Ice Age Trail. Scherer said they are an invasive species that the Lodi chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance was looking to have removed. She said they are also a particular hardy and dense tree that makes for particularly good playground material.
While the Lodi School District allotted $148,000 from its capital improvements fund and $35,000 from a playground referendum allowance to help bring the Lodi Parent Teacher Organization and Primary School staff’s vision for a natural playground to fruition, it has been a multi-phase project that is continuing to be upgraded as funds and donations come in.
The Lodi Rotary Club assisted with putting in the ramps this past summer and both Rotary and the Lodi Optimist Club have donated at least $10,000 each to the project. Culver’s has also donated at least $5,000 to the park and the Lodi area Community Endowment, C.G. Schmidt and the Christina Gallagher Agency have donated at least $2,500 each.
During the recognition event, Scherer listen a plethora of individuals and businesses that have assisted along the way with this project. She said it’s been a community effort between the PTO, design team, fundraising team, the school district, construction crew and a number of volunteers along the way.
“It was heartwarming, inspiring,” she said. “It reminds us we live in a great community.”
Heritage Park will continue into its next phases of development, which will include adding more rubber surfacing to the playground and adding more features. The PTO is looking to eventually add cargo nets and boulders to the Mammoth Moraine as well as a mammoth tusk tunnel.
People can find out more about donating, fundraising events and more at www.lodipto.com.
