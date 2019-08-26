Over the years, due to poor drainage, impermeable subsurface soil conditions, heavy yearly rainfall and excessive use, the Lodi Stadium Field has deteriorated to the extent of becoming one of the worst athletic fields in the area. Last spring a group of coaches and staff approached the Lodi School District Administration about the possibility of putting together a Capital Campaign (fundraising campaign) to raise enough funds to help fix the Lodi High School Stadium Field. Keeping the field in a safe and playable condition has become more and more difficult each year. To help protect the stadium field from excessive use, the high school administration has had to restrict the access of the Lodi High School Physical Education and Band Programs, postpone athletic games, and moved some home games to other fields in Lodi. Scheduled home events have also turned into away events due to the condition of the field, which culminated last year with Lodi’s 2018 Homecoming football game being played at Waunakee High School.
The group that met to start this process has had one goal in mind from day one, “that every Lodi High School soccer player, football player, band member, and cheerleader gets to play or perform in the stadium for all scheduled games in front of his or her family and friends.” We don’t want to have our freshman and junior varsity teams moved off the stadium to other parts of Lodi and we don’t want our seniors to play the last home games of their career in a different town. Students grow up dreaming about playing in front of their friends and family in the stadium and it is disappointing when this doesn’t happen. It also sends a message to our children about their importance in the eyes of our district and community when we cannot provide a safe place to play and participate in their school sponsored events.
A focus group was formed to research possible solutions. This group found three feasible options to consider moving forward. The district could continue with a yearly band-aid approach, install a new natural grass field, or consider installing a synthetic field turf. Each of these options has pros and cons and all come at different costs. Those engaged in this conversation believe the best long-term solution for the district and community is the addition of synthetic turf.
To help pay for this stadium upgrade, the district started a Capital fundraising campaign. The fundraising goal of this campaign is $1.3 million. The Board of Education has shown their support of this effort by indicating this district will potentially fund $500,000 of the total cost, meaning the capital campaign will still need to raise $800,000 to make this a reality for our students.
To kick off this opportunity for our community, we will have an information table with fliers informing people how they can help support this effort starting with the boys soccer game on September 5, at the home football game on September 6, and at other events throughout the fall. We will also have a community information meeting during which will review all the different options discussed for the stadium at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, September 11 in the Lodi High School Performing Arts Center. This information session will include a question and answer session for community members.
We know this is a daunting task to undertake, however we feel this is the right thing to do for our students. It is our hope that members of the community will join us in helping to achieve our goal where “every Lodi High School soccer player, football player, band member, and cheerleader gets to play or perform in the stadium for all scheduled games in front of his or her family and friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.