A local man and his dog were killed in a crash Friday morning after an Alliant Energy utility truck failed to stop at a stop sign.
According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the crash took place Friday, Jan. 10 at the intersection of County Highway CS and County Highway V in Dekorra. An Alliant Energy utility truck failed to stop at the stop sign on CS and hit a Chevrolet Impala as it was entering the intersection.
The driver was 66-year-old Stephen Riggins. He was a member of the Lake Wisconsin Lions Club.
Riggins was declared deceased at the scene, along with his dog Ruby.
The Alliant Energy truck driver was not injured and has been cooperative with the investigation of the crash.
Area roads were shut down for approximately three hours to allow first responders to work the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Other agencies assisting on scene during the incident include the Wisconsin State Patrol, Poynette Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Poynette Fire Department, Poynette EMS, UW Med Flight, Columbia County Highway Department, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, Lodi Vet Clinic, and Blystones Towing.
