The Lodi Rotary Club is currently looking for a few host families for three to six months.
This school year, the Rotary Club will still need one more family to host a boy from Thailand. For the 2020-2021 school year, they will need two or three families to host a girl.
The Rotary Club provides the student with a telephone, monthly allowance, school lunches and local counselors. All the family needs to provide is room and board, supervision and a welcoming atmosphere.
This is a chance to learn about another culture. It doesn't matter if families have small children, older children or no children at home.
For those who would like more information about this opportunity, they can contact Steve Hoerig at 608-212-5117 or Margo Zeman at 608-963-7627.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.