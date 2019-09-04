The Lodi boys and girls cross country teams ran into the 2019 season with a solid showing at the Westfield Invite last Thursday. Both Blue Devil squads finished in fourth place.
The Lodi boys finished with 104 team points, which put them behind only Tomah (33), Wautoma (33) and Reedsburg (80).
“We knew that Wautoma and Tomah were going to be tough to beat going into the meet,” Lodi coach Kurt Wilson said. “Although some of our guys put in some summer miles, their runners put in considerably more. So, we have some work to do to be at their level.”
The Lady Blue Devils garnered 91 points to place fourth behind Wautoma (41), Reedsburg (46) and Portage (56).
“It was good to get the first meet in to see where we are at as a team,” Wilson said. “We lost four varsity seniors to graduation some of whom were on varsity for three or four years.”
The Lodi boys were led by sophomore Parker Heintz. He clocked in at 20 minutes, 35.67 seconds to place 17th overall.
Junior Mason Marchand was not far back in 19th place (20:42.17).
Senior Brandon Grover (20:56.22) helped Lodi by placing 21st.
“Brandon Grover is coming back from an injury that kept him out of the first week of practice,” Wilson said. “So, we expect him to improve a great deal once he gets another week or two of practice under his belt.”
Senior Blaise Zander (20:07.21) and sophomore Sean Crowder (21:08.99) closed out the team score for the Lodi boy by placing back-to-back in 23rd and 24th place, respectively.
Luke Collins (28th, 21:41.45) and Josh Larson (30th, 22:28.86) also ran for the Blue Devils.
The Lady Blue Devils got top-20 finishes from sophomore Norah Lee and juniors Claire Schoenemann and Lauryn Milne.
Lee (24.49.24) and Schoenemann (24:51.52) finished back-to-back in 12th and 13th place, respectively.
“Nora had some experience on varsity last year and has improved a great deal since last year,” Wilson said. “Her time was two minutes and twenty five seconds faster than last year. She and Claire looked very strong and our other girls are going to run much better over the next couple of weeks. So, it will be interesting to see what they can do this season.”
Milne clocked in at 25:25.39 to place 16th.
Freshman Lexi Meek (26:52.36) came in 24th place, while sophomore Aly Endres (27:03.39) closed out the team score by placing 26th.
Sophomore Lizzy Clepper (35th, 28:13.60) and senior Thea Collins (36th, 28:14.44) also represented the Lady Blue Devils.
Lodi will host an invitational at 9:30 a.m. this Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.