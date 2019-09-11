Cool Temperatures and sunny skies made for the perfect backdrop to the annual Lodi Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.
“The running conditions were next to ideal Saturday and we took advantage to post some improved times and solid performances,” Lodi coach Kurt Wilson said.
The Lady Blue Devils came away with 83 points to finish third behind Milton (41) and Jefferson (49).
“All the girls performed very well,” Wilson said. “They all saw their times from last week drop considerably. We talked the night before about having some work to do but also believing that we can achieve things. We felt if we could finish third again with all the people we lost from last year’s team, it would be a very good sign. Milton is a very strong team and Jefferson is ranked ninth in the state. We are not at their level yet but today was a big step forward.”
After finishing eighth last year, the Lodi boys jumped up to fourth place this year with 90 points. Jefferson (45), Milton (53) and Brodhead-Juda (86) claimed the top three spots.
“With a couple of our guys not at a hundred percent, the other guys really picked it up,” Wilson said. “It was very exciting to see this team put in the effort they did in front of the home crowd.”
Lauryn Milne led the way for the Lady Blue Devils after shaving over a minute off her time from last year. She was seventh with her time of 22 minutes, 11.65 seconds.
Lodi’s Norah Lee improved by over three minutes over last year and was 12th after finishing in 22:32.93.
The Lady Blue Devils had Claire Schoenemann (23:25.71) and Lexi Meek (23:33.71) finish back-to-back in 18th and 19th place, respectively.
Aly Endres (24:13.25) closed out the scoring for Lodi after placing 27th.
Thea Collins (32nd, 25:41.07) and Lizzy Clepper (33rd, 26:03.60) also competed for the Blue Devils.
Brodhead-Juda’s Madelynn McIntyre won in the individual girls title with her time of 19:58.93.
Parker Heintz was the Blue Devil’s top runner. He finished in 18:55.82 to place 12th overall.
“Parker went out strong and finished even stronger,” Wilson said.
Lodi had Sean Crowder (19:15.13), Luke Collins (19:15.42) and Mason Marchand (19:20.15) finished back-to-back-to-back in 17th, 18th and 19th place, respectively.
Brandon Grover (24th, 19:47.61) closed out the team score for Lodi, while Blaise Zander (27th, 20:04.82) and Josh Larson (35th, 20:30.33) also took part in the race.
Jefferson’s Ian Sande (17:48.87) was the individual boys champion.
Lodi will compete in the Poynette Invite at 4:15 p.m. tonight and the River Valley Invite at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
