Sauk Prairie Healthcare is pleased to announce it has been named a 2019 Success Story Award winner by Press Ganey. The Success Story Award recognizes outstanding health care organizations that have transformed their delivery of care by improving the safety, quality, and experience for patients and caregivers.
Sauk Prairie Healthcare representatives were invited to speak at the Press Ganey national conference in November to describe how the team changed workflow in the Emergency Department and Urgent Care to improve efficiency and patient satisfaction.
Some changes include quicker visits for less urgent, but commonly seen, problems like ear aches. Also, nurses and providers now often meet with a patient together to save the patient from explaining their symptoms twice. These, along with other workflow changes were based on input and feedback from patients as changes were trialed. Changes have improved patient experience and shortened average wait times.
“Congratulations to Sauk Prairie Healthcare for receiving the Success Story Award,” said Patrick T. Ryan, Executive Chairman of Press Ganey. “This honor reflects their unwavering commitment to improving the safety, quality, and experience of care. Their hard work and dedication are inspiring, and we are proud to partner with them on our shared mission to reduce patient suffering.”
The Press Ganey Success Story Award is a highly regarded symbol of achievement in the health care industry. Sauk Prairie Healthcare is one of only 19 organizations to receive this honor in 2019.
“Sauk Prairie Healthcare is committed to strengthening health care throughout our region, our state, and country,” said Sauk Prairie Healthcare CEO Shawn Lerch. “I feel fortunate to have attended with our team and experience the incredible impact we can have both locally and nationally in providing extraordinary care.”
