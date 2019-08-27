The following organizations are the winners of this year’s Susie the Duck Day Parade.
- Best Float with a Patriotic Theme: American Legion Riders
- Best Appearing Unit By Any Chamber of Commerce Member: Los Hernadez
- Best Appearing Antique Tractor: Lodi Chiropractic Clinic
- Best “Environmental” Message: MJS Power Wash Solutions, LLC
- Most Original and Creative Unit: Lodi Steampunk
- Best Automobile or Truck Entry: Lodi Curling Club / Model A Ford
- Best Youth Presentation: Lodi Soon To Be Famous Band
- Best Theme: Connecting Community: Lodi High School Girls Swim Team and Pool Staff
