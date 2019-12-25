A strong second half helped the Lodi girls basketball team bounce back from its second loss of the season.
The Blue Devils had their second-highest offensive output of the season in a 67-56 victory over visiting Wisconsin Heights on Dec. 19.
“In the first half, we faced early foul trouble and too many mental mistakes, but we were able to overcome and take care of business second half,” Lodi coach Michelle Puls said. “It wasn’t a pretty win, but we will take it.”
The Lady Blue Devils used a strong defensive effort to overcome the foul trouble in the first half.
Lodi was able to grab a six-point halftime lead, 28-22.
The Blue Devils offense came alive in the second half. They scored 39 points in the final 18 minutes.
The Lady Blue Devils added five points to the final margin after outscoring the Vanguards 39-34 in the second half.
Lodi had a great night at the free-throw line. The Blue Devils finished the night 19-for-24.
The Lady Blue Devils’ Lauryn Milne was 7-for-8 from the free-throw line on her way to a team-high 21 points.
Jaden Kolinski, who was 8-for-10 from the free-throw line, also had a big night for Lodi with 19 points.
Dylan Harrington contributed 10 points in the win.
Kolinski led the Blue Devils with seven rebounds and six assists. Taylor Ripp grabbed six rebounds.
Harrington and Milne both recorded four steals.
Kelsie Handel paced Wisconsin Heights with 15 points, while Hanna King added 13.
The Lady Blue Devils will be back in action this Friday. They will play a non-conference game in Reedsburg at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.