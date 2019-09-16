The Lodi Area Fire Department responded to a report of a natural gas leak at a residence in the 100 block of Penny Lane on Sept. 15.
According to a press release, the fire department made contact with the homeowner and she confirmed that there were no individuals inside the residence. The homeowner reported that she believed that the gas had been leaking since Friday, Sept. 13. She reported she had been out of town since that time and the home was vacant all weekend long.
LAFD personnel immediately shut the gas off at the meter of the affected structure. Upon shutting off the gas, the fire department used a gas sniffer to check the levels outside the residence at a window on the “D” side of the structure. They obtained levels over 1% from the exterior.
Given the high levels from the exterior, the decision was made by incident command to evacuate the entire 100 block of Penny Lane., as well as the 100, 200 and 300 block of Pebble Brook Lane. Along with the evacuations, Sauk Street was closed from meadowview Lane to Valley Drive.
While evacuations were taking place, Lodi utilities was requested to respond to shut the power off to the structure. MG&E was also requested to respond at that time.
At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that a housekeeper was at the residence on Friday cleaning and the gas stove burner knob was bumped just slightly, which caused the gas to begin leaking into the structure and continued to leak all weekend until discovered upon the return of the homeowner on Sunday.
There were no injuries to the general public or firefighters. All residents were allowed to return to their homes at 5:40 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.