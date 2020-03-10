The Lodi boys basketball team entered the WIAA Division 3 postseason looking for its first regional title since 2016.
The Blue Devils would come up just short of the regional crown after falling to host Edgerton 61-50 in the regional final last Saturday.
Lodi earned a spot in the regional final for the second time in three years after opening the playoffs with a 66-48 victory over Evansville last Friday.
The Blue Devils finished the season 16-8 overall.
Edgerton will face Beloit Turner in the sectional semifinals at Janesville Craig on March 12.
The regional final was the final game for Lodi’s senior class of Cody Ashbjornson, Logan Richards, Jack Persike and Kade Parsons.
Lodi 66
Evansville 48
Third-seed Lodi’s defense, especially in the first half, was the difference in the win over sixth-seeded Evansville.
The Blue Devils held Evansville to 15 points in the first half.
Lodi’s offense fed off the strong defensive effort in the first half and grabbed a 35-15 halftime lead.
The Blue Devils were able to hold on to the comfortable lead throughout the second half.
Evansville outscored Lodi 33-31 in the second half.
Persike had a great game for Lodi. He poured in a game-high 25 points, while teammate Trey Traeder chipped in 21.
Richards finished the night with nine points.
Aaron Anderson led Evansville with 12 points, while Ryan Borchardt added 10.
Edgerton 61
Lodi 50
The Blue Devils were looking for some revenge against Edgerton. The Crimson Tide defeated Lodi 58-43 in a non-conference game on Jan. 28.
Lodi had another great first half on defense, but so did Edgerton. The Crimson Tide held a 27-20 lead at halftime.
Both teams picked up the pace in the second half. They combined for 64 points.
Edgerton added four-points to the final margin after outscoring Lodi 34-30 in the second half.
In his final game in a Lodi uniform, Persike finished with a team-high 15 points.
Traeder came away with 11 points, while Kade Parsons chipped in nine. Quinn Faust and Richards contributed seven and six points, respectively.
The Crimson Tide had Brian Rusch (14) and Skyler Gullickson (12) score in double figures, while Clayton Jenny added nine. Drew Hanson, Connor Coombs and Nick Spang scored eight points each.
