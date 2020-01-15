After winning back-to-back games for the first time this season the week before, the DeForest boys hockey co-op was unable to carry over the momentum into last week. The Norskies fell to Mosinee, Beaver Dam and Sauk Prairie.
On Jan. 6, the Norskies were shut out for the first time this season. Host Mosinee blanked DeForest 6-0 in the non-conference matchup.
The following night, DeForest dropped a 5-3 Badger North Conference decision to visiting Beaver Dam.
The Norskies hosted another conference game against Sauk Prairie last Friday. The visiting Eagles handed DeForest their second shutout loss of the season, 5-0.
The losses dropped the Norskies to 4-11 overall and 0-5 in the Badger North.
Mosinee 6
DeForest 0
Mosinee had a dominating performance against DeForest. The Indians outshot the Norskies 38-17.
Mosinee’s Trey Fitzgerald opened the scoring in the first period with a short-handed goal.
Fitzgerald scored another short-handed goal less than two minutes into the second period.
The lead grew to 3-0 with a goal by Mosinee’s Matej Rychtarik late in the second frame.
Mosinee put the game away with three goals in the third period. The Indians outshot DeForest 16-4 in the stanza.
After a power-play goal by Fitzgerald, Tobias Holka had back-to-back goals to close out the scoring for Mosinee.
Norski goalie Joseph Brethouwer finished with 32 saves.
Beaver Dam 5
DeForest 3
DeForest held a one-goal lead, 3-2, heading into the third period, but Beaver Dam rallied for the win.
The Norskies got on the scoreboard first, as Carson Richter scored 29 seconds into the contest.
The Beavers answered at the 5:44 mark of the opening period with a goal by Riley VanderHoeven.
DeForest regained the lead with a power-play goal by Bryce Jacobsen 7:35 into the second period. Mitchell Thompson and Tanner Wright assisted on the goal.
Jacobsen scored 31 seconds later to increase the lead to 3-1. Nicholas Garnell and Thompson assisted on the goal.
The Golden Beavers cut the deficit to 3-2 a minute later with a goal by Dalton Jones.
Beaver Dam dominated the third period with goals by Daniel Smolen, Ben Cremers and VanderHoeven. The goal by Smolen came on a power play.
Brethouwer finished the game with 23 saves.
Sauk Prairie 5
DeForest 0
Sauk Prairie blew open a close game with three goals in the third period.
The Eagles got on the scoreboard with a goal by Riley Jelinek eight minutes into the game.
Sauk Prairie went up 2-0 with a goal by Luke Mast late in the second period.
The Eagles slammed the door shut with goals by Jelinek, Nick Mast and Caeben Schomber in the third period. Sauk Prairie outshot the Norskies 19-1 in the stanza.
Brethouwer was very busy in the loss. He finished with 40 saves.
