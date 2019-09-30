Incoming freshmen received scholarships from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for the 2019-20 academic year, with many students receiving multiple awards. Each award varies in amount and criteria. View scholarship details online.
Lodi
- Emily Popp, Blugold Incentive Scholarship, Chancellor's Scholarship, Lodi High School
- Aka Torti, Diversity Excellence Scholarship, Diversity Incentive New Student Award and Diversity Scholars Award, Lodi High School
Poynette
- Hanna Walters, Chancellor's Scholarship, Life Care Services Freshman HCAD Scholarship, Poynette High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.