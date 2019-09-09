Ralph Harold Luck, age 91, of Lodi, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, WI. Ralph was born at home on March 24, 1928, in the Town of Sumpter, the son of the Walter and Barbara (Accola) Luck. Ralph married Ethel Marie Schluter on June 17, 1949 in Reedsburg. Ethel preceded him in death on June 2, 2003.
Ralph is survived by three sons, Robert R. (Martha Sumi) Luck, Thomas R. Luck, and Richard W. Luck; and four grandchildren, Emily (Julie Habbert) Luck Habbert, Eric Luck, Sean Luck, and Nathan Luck. Joyce Steckel, his partner of 15 years, survives him, as does his sister Jeanette (Erich) Schulenburg and his sister-in-law, Gloria (Don) Ryan.
Ralph graduated from Prairie du Sac High School. He worked for 34 years as a Master Electrician and Master Mechanic for the Wisconsin Power and Light Company at the Prairie du Sac dam. After retirement, Ralph’s hobby of collecting and repairing antiques became a full-time passion. In 2012 he opened his own antique store in Prairie du Sac and worked there daily with Joyce until shortly before his death. Ralph was a member of Lodi United Methodist Church. Previously he had been a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Prairie du Sac.
A Memorial Service will be held at LODI UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 130 Locust St., Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Saturday September 14, 2019, with Rev. Peace Kim presiding. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. His ashes will be interred, along with those of his wife Ethel, at Honey Creek Church Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
