Big games by Lauryn Milne and Jaden Kolinski helped the Lodi girls basketball team take care of long-time rival Poynette last Friday.
Milne and Kolinski combined for 39 points in a 61-36 Capitol North Conference victory.
“Poynette is a good team and to get a win at their place is huge,” Lodi coach Michelle Puls said. “Lauryn and Jaden are the leaders of our team. We go as far as they take us.”
The win pushed the Lady Blue Devils to 8-7, while the Pumas fell to 6-11.
“We are getting there,” Puls said. “I don’t think we have reached our full potential, but I think we will get there.”
Lodi is 3-2 in the Capitol North and tied with Lakeside Lutheran for third place behind Lake Mills (6-0) and Watertown Luther Prep (4-2). Poynette is in fifth place with a 1-5 mark.
“Our conference is tough and I think we have played well so far,” Poynette co-head coach Nathan Morter said. “We have some kinks to work out, but I think we are close.”
The Blue Devils’ defense was the story for most of the game. They used defensive pressure to sprint out to a 15-7 lead.
“We sputtered on offense,” Morter said. “They played really good defense, you have to give them credit.”
The Lady Pumas battled back and cut the lead to 18-17 with 3 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the first half after a free throw by Jalynn Morter.
“We felt good in the first half,” Morter said. “We felt like our zone was working.”
Lodi closed out the first half with jumpers by Milne and Dylann Harrington and a three-pointer by Kolinski to take a 25-17 halftime lead.
Poynette had a great start to the second half. They opened with three quick baskets to trim the deficit to 25-23. Molly Anderson had four of the points during the run.
“We started how we hoped with would in the second half,” Morter said. “We just weren’t able to hold to the momentum.”
Milne and Kolinski then took over the game. They scored the Blue Devils’ next 18 points.
Kolinski scored seven unanswered points to put Lodi up 32-23.
“We wanted to set the tone in the second half and we did,” Puls said.
After baskets by Kolinski and Milne, the Blue Devils led 43-29 with 7:22 remaining.
The lead increased to 49-30 after a layup by Taylor Ripp with 5:10 remaining.
The Lady Blue Devils outscored the Pumas 36-19 in the second half.
“We did not let up in the second half and that is huge for us,” Puls said. “We want to play to the end.”
Milne finished with a game-high 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field.
Kolinski came away with 18 points, while Harrington chipped in 12.
Milne had 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils. She tied Kolinski with three assists.
Anderson paced Poynette with nine points, while Megan Reddeman added six.
Anderson also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds. Reddeman had two assists.
Lake Mills 76
Lodi 55
Lodi’s Capitol North title hopes took a big hit on Jan. 28 with a 76-55 loss to Lake Mills.
The L-Cats’ offense exploded for 49 points in the first half and led 49-30 at halftime.
The Blue Devils’ defense slowed down Lake Mills in the second half, but they were still outscored 27-25.
Milne finished with a team-high 18 points, while Kolinski and Ripp both finished with 11.
Kolinski and Milne both had eight assists. Kolinski added a team-best four assists.
Julianna Wagner (22), Vivian Guerrero (20), Jade Pitta (13) and Taylor Roughen (11) scored in double figures for Lake Mills.
Lakeside 65
Poynette 43
The Lady Pumas suffered a 65-43 conference loss to Lakeside Lutheran on Jan. 28.
The Warriors sprinted out to a 35-23 halftime lead.
Lakeside Lutheran added to its lead in the second half after outscoring the Pumas 30-20.
Morter led Poynette with 11 points, while Jessica Bruchs added 10.
Lauren Thiele paced Lakeside with 12 points.
