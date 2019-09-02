Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Matthew Bulovsky, 25, Lodi, Wisconsin, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge James Peterson to seven years in prison for distributing child pornography.
This term of imprisonment is to be followed by 10 years of supervised release. Bulovsky pleaded guilty to this offense on May 15.
During the course of a child exploitation investigation, law enforcement officers determined that Bulovsky had posted numerous images and videos depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct into an internet chatroom.
On or about June 19, 2018, Bulovsky knowingly distributed a visual depiction involving the use of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, and the depiction was of such conduct. Specifically, Bulovsky used Kik, an instant messaging application, to send a video of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct to another Kik user.
At the time of the offense in this case, Bulovsky was out on bond in a state case that included allegations that he possessed child pornography. In sentencing the defendant, Judge Peterson noted that Bulovsky was a danger to the public because his compulsion to use child pornography was well engrained.
The charge against Bulovsky was the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, consisting of the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, and West Allis Police Department; the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation; and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.