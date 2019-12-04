The Lodi girls basketball team could not have asked for a better start to the 2019-2020 season last week. The Blue Devils hammered host Wisconsin Dells 67-25 on Nov. 26.
“Our defensive pressure jump-started the offense and set the tone of the game with many girls scoring,” Lodi coach Michelle Puls said. “This was a great team effort and a nice first win.”
It is the third straight year the Lady Blue Devils have opened with a victory.
The first half was all about the Blue Devils’ offense. They came out hot and put up 45 points in the first half.
Lodi held a comfortable 45-20 lead at halftime.
The story in the second half was the Lady Blue Devils’ defense. They limited the Chiefs to five points.
The Blue Devils went on a 22-5 run in the second half.
Jaden Kolinski had a great game for Lodi. She finished with a team-high 31 points. She was 9-of-16 shooting from the field and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line. She also had a team-high seven rebounds.
Lauryn Milne was the only other Blue Devil to score in double figures. She finished with 12 points, while Taylor Ripp contributed nine.
Lodi’s Ella Puls finished the game with six rebounds, while Dylann Harrington had a team-high five assists. Harrington also tied Puls with three steals.
