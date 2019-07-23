Graduated Lodi senior Ben Rashid took the football field one last time as a Blue Devil. He suited up for the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small School All-Star game at Titan Stadium on the UW-Oshkosh campus.
Rashid and the South came up short, 21-14, against the North.
Rashid, who was a running back and linebacker for the Blue Devils, lined up at linebacker for the South. He finished the game with two tackles and a sack.
The game was delayed by three hours due to bad weather.
Once the game got started, both teams came out strong. They both came up with a touchdown in the first quarter.
The South opened the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown run by Martin Luther’s Darios Crawley-Reid.
The North answered with a minute left in the first quarter with a 9-yard scoring run by Stratford’s Kade Ehrike.
The North took a 14-7 lead into halftime after a 9-yard touchdown run by Iola-Scandinavia’s Bryce Huettner with 2 minutes, 37 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
The South tied the game in the third quarter as Lakeside Lutheran’s Caleb Raymond recovered a fumble in the end zone.
The North came up with the winning touchdown with 8:11 remaining in the game. Ehrike scored from one yard out.
The North did not have a completion in the game, but ran for 142 yards. Huettner led the way with 70 yards on 12 carries, while Ehrike added 58 yards on 15 attempts.
South quarterback Mitch Waechter (St. Mary’s Springs) was 11-for-23 passing for 118 yards, while Crawley-Reid led the rushing attack with 39 yards on eight carries.
In other games at Titan Stadium, the South prevailed 21-6 in the in the 8-man game, while the North downed the South 19-11 in the Large School game.
