UW-Oshkosh
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced the names of students who qualified for the University's Dean's List and Honor Roll in spring 2019.
Dane
- Mitch Nellen, Oshkosh, Honor Roll
- Hallie Ziegler, Oshkosh, Dean's List
Lodi
- Elizabeth Anthon, Oshkosh, Honor Roll
- Courtney Davis, Oshkosh, Dean's List
- Jillian Heintz, Oshkosh, Honor Roll
- Rachel Porter, Oshkosh, Honor Roll
- Amber Richter, Oshkosh, Honor Roll
Pardeeville
- Nicholas Cerro, Oshkosh, Honor Roll
- Jennifer Kamrath, Oshkosh, Dean's List
- Kirston Purtell, Oshkosh, Dean's List
- Payton Purtell, Oshkosh, Dean's List
Poynette
- Audra Jenson, Oshkosh, Dean's List
- Elizabeth Reddeman, Oshkosh, Honor Roll
- Morgan Thiele, Oshkosh, Dean's List
UW-Platteville
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville celebrated its 202nd commencement ceremonies May 10-11 in Williams Fieldhouse, and the ceremonies featured local students.
Arlington
- Dylan Klitzke
Dane
- Kyle Herbrand
- Kailyn Ripp
Lodi
- Stephanie Frey
- Bridget Nolden
- Sonny Wixom
Poynette
- Kollin Boehm
- Janice Koplin
- Benjamin Wadzinski
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Chancellor's List, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the spring 2019 semester.
Dane
- Kyle Herbrand, Animal Science
Lodi
- Andrew Ricks, Mechanical Engineering
- Kami Schoepp, Elementary Education
Poynette
- Benjamin Wadzinski, Engineering Physics
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean's List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in their respective colleges in the spring 2019 semester.
Dane
- Kyle Herbrand
- Kailyn Ripp
Lodi
- Stephanie Frey
- William Karls
- Amy Payne
- Noah Pfeil
- Patrick Raleigh
- Andrew Ricks
- Kami Schoepp
- Nathan Taylor
Pardeeville
- Aaron Holbach
- Jacob Witt
Poynette
- Kollin Boehm
- William Pahman
- Benjamin Wadzinski
- Dylan Wadzinski
UW-River Falls
The following local residents were among 833 students receiving degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following spring commencement in May. Bachelor's degrees were awarded to 687 undergraduates while 146 students received master's degrees.
Pardeeville
- Wyatt Cook, Bachelor of Science, Biotechnology
UW-Stout
The following students from the area graduated in May 2019 from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie.
Dane,
- Katlin Eyre, B.S. Applied Social Science, Lodi High School
Pardeeville
- Drew Ringelstetter, B.S. Golf Enterprise Management, Portage High School
Poynette
- Noelle Cornell, B.S. Human Develpm & Family Std, Home School
- Lauryn Felicijan, B.S. Retail Merchandising & Mgmt, Poynette High School
The following students from the area have received the University of Wisconsin-Stout Chancellor's Award for the spring 2019 semester.
Lodi
- Daphne Jones, BS hotel, restaurant and tourism, Sophomore
Pardeeville
- Nicholas Anderson, BS business administration, Freshman
- Drew Ringelstetter, BS golf enterprise management, Senior
Poynette
- Kelsey Yanna, BS professional communication and emerging media, Junior
Rio
- Tiffany Johnson, BS Computer Science, Freshman
- Brandon Scott, BFA Game Design & Dvlpmnt-Art, Junior
UW-Whitewater
The following students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at spring commencement on May 18, 2019.
Rio
Kyle Canales, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in biology
Jenna Pribbenow, Bachelor of Business Administration in finance
Dane
Brendin Kern, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in criminology
Lodi
Tillman Petersen, Bachelor of Business Administration in economics
Pardeeville
- Haley Williams, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Business Administration in general management
Chippewa Valley Technical College
Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) students received 318 scholarships totaling more than $222,000 recently when the CVTC Foundation hosted its annual Scholarship Awards Receptions.
Local students receiving scholarships included Kayla OLeary, Lodi, receiving the Bryan Higley Memorial Scholarship and Tri-County Medical Alliance Endowment Scholarship.
Northland College
The following students graduated from Northland College. Located on Lake Superior in Northern Wisconsin. Northland College is a private, liberal arts college with a progressive focus on the environment and sustainability.
Pardeeville
- Aletha Hefko, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources-Ecological Restoration & Water Science: Water Resources
Ripon College
Shelbi Buettner, Dane, graduated from Ripon College during the 2018-19 academic year, with majors in Communication and Business Management. Buettner is the child of Robert and Gina Buettner of Dane.
Clark University
The following area students were named to the Dean's List at Clarke University for the Spring 2019 semester. The list recognizes full-time Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours.
Poynette
- Elizabeth Bruchs
Drake University
The following local students have been named to the Deans' and President's Lists at Drake University.
Pardeeville
- Bret Lentz, President's List
Gustavus Adolphus College
The Spring Semester Dean's List at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester ending in May 2019.
Lodi
- Grace Lee
Iowa State University
Approximately 9,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2019 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Rio
- Paige Lucille Schneider, Communication Studies
University of Kansas
More than 5,700 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2019 semester.
Arlington
- Trey Klink, School of Business
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.