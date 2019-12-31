The Lodi prep wrestling team put its talent up against some of the best teams in the Midwest at the Bi-State Classic in La Crosse last Friday and Saturday and proved to be up for the challenge.
The Blue Devils finished with 113 team points to tie Monroe for ninth place in Division 2.
“We had a solid Day 1,” Lodi coach Cody Endres said. “We had the whole team still alive in the tournament through the first three rounds, and many guys lasted beyond that as well. Late in Day 1, we were in ninth place out of 70 teams. We were performing well.
“But, the last session of Day 1 and all of Day 2 we struggled,” Endres added. “Much of that can be equated to the level of competition we faced, but we also found ways to lose matches we shouldn’t have. As a team, we need to stop giving away matches and start finding ways to steal matches away from other teams.”
Luxemburg-Casco earned the Division 2 title with 222.5 points, followed in the top five by Prairie du Chien (213.5), Gale-Ett.-Tremp./Melrose-Mind. (194.5), Medford (162) and Portage (160.5).
The top five team in Division 1 included Stillwater (366.5), Holmen (251.5), Marshfield (225.6), Hudson (185.5) and DC Everest (168.5), while Stratford (282.5), Chatfield (153.5), Aquinas (132.5), Riverdale (116.5) and Lancaster (107.5) claimed the top five spots in Division 3.
The Blue Devils had three wrestlers come away with medals, including 126-pounder Chandler Curtis, 106-pounder Parker Heintz and 152-pounder Colton Nicolay.
“The guys who placed wrestled well,” Endres said. “To place in the top eight in this tournament is not an easy thing and it means you’re on your way to qualifying and placing at the state tournament. Parker, Chandler, and Colton all have goals of doing that and are well on their way.”
Curtis led the way with a fifth place. He won his first three matches by fall, but then defeated Waunakee’s Nick Schweitzer 7-0 in the quarterfinals.
Curtis lost in the semifinals and consolation semifinal round to land in the fifth-place match with West Salem-Bangor’s Evan Wolfe. Curtis was able to hold on for a 6-4 victory.
Heintz opened the tournament with three wins on his way to sixth place. After falling in the quarterfinals 4-1 to Royall’s Nolan McKittrick, Heintz battled his way back through the consolation bracket and into the fifth-place match, where he lost to McKittrick again, 10-2.
Nicolay finished the day in eighth place.
After a pair of pins and a major decision to open his tournament run, Nicolay was pinned by Stillwater’s Hunter Lyden in the quarterfinals.
In the seventh-place match, Nicolay dropped an 8-2 decision to DC Everest’s Freddy Lehrke.
Owen Breunig (113), TJ Mickelson (120), Zane Licht (132), Ashton McDonald (138), Zach Potter (145), Jack Hansen (160), Kyle Pickarts (170), Ben Simplot (182), Noah Johnson (195), Brock Beyer (220) and Wyatt Ripp (heavyweight) also wrestled for Lodi but fell short of placing.
Licht fell short of a medal but had three wins, while Beyer, Ripp, Simplot and Potter had two wins each.
Lodi will take a step away from tournaments for a while to compete in duals against some of the best teams in Wisconsin over the next several weeks. They will have road duals against Marshfield (Friday) and Wisconsin Rapids (Jan. 9) before hosting Mukwonago (Jan. 14) and Stoughton (Jan. 16). All four duals will start at 7 p.m.
The Blue Devils will follow up the duals with an appearance at the Freedom Invite on Jan. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.