The long rivalry between the Lodi and Poynette prep footballs teams will be taking a break starting next fall. Both programs will move into new conferences.
“It is kind of sad to see the rivalry go,” Lodi coach Dave Puls said. “When I first moved here in 1997, all the talk was about the rivalry with Poynette. There were some awesome games. It was always tight games. But, I think the move is better for both programs. We will need to get better because we will be facing some bigger schools.”
The Blue Devils will be a part of the Capitol Large Conference, which will include Big Foot, Beloit Turner, Lake Mills, Luther Prep, Columbus, Lakeside Lutheran and Horicon-Hustisford. Poynette will move to the South Central with Mauston, Adams-Friendship, Montello-Princeton-Green Lake, Wisconsin Dells, Wautoma and Westfield.
“This is my 18th year coaching in Poynette and it has been a lot of fun playing Lodi,” Puma coach Greg Kallungi said. “We have enjoyed competing against them, but we are ready for a new conference.”
The Blue Devils and Pumas have been in the same conference since 1987.
In their final meeting as conference foes, Lodi recorded a 42-7 Capitol North Conference victory over Poynette on the Blue Devils’ Homecoming.
“Things worked out our way,” Puls said. “We were able to get rolling and grab a good lead.”
The Blue Devils moved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the Capitol North with the win.
The loss dropped the Pumas to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in conference play.
“I thought our effort was good all game,” Kallungi said. “We started off the game really well. We played great the entire first quarter.”
Poynette had a big start to the game. On the opening drive of the night, Puma quarterback Noah Stark threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Christian Bault.
It was a well thrown ball and Christian made a nice catch,” Kallungi said. “It was a great play.”
However, the Blue Devils scored 42 unanswered points to close out the first half.
“We needed that early touchdown to wake up, because Poynette came to play,” Puls said. “It was a wake-up call and we responded.”
Lodi tied the game on its second drive with a 4-yard touchdown run by quarterback Quinn Faust.
On the second play of the second quarter, the Blue Devils grabbed the lead, 13-7, on a 10-yard touchdown run by Colton Nicolay.
Nicolay then intercepted a pass and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown. It was the first of three interceptions by the Devils.
“We have talked about forcing turnovers, so having three interception was big,” Puls said. “It helped us get some confidence. That was a lot of fun to see.”
The Blue Devils then got an interception from Connor Faust to set up its next score, a 45-yard touchdown run by Lucas Heyroth.
“Lodi is a very good team and you can’t turn the ball over against them,” Kallungi said. “That caught up to us in the second quarter.”
The lead grew to 34-7 after 7-yard touchdown run by Nicolay, who also ran in the two-point conversion.
Lodi closed out its scoring with under two minutes to play in the first half. Ben Simplot ran the ball in from 7 yards out. Quinn Faust ran in the two-point conversion.
With a running clock in the second half, neither team was able to put any points on the scoreboard.
The Blue Devils rushed for 250 yards in the win. Nicolay led the way with 69 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.
Quinn Faust finished the game 2-of-5 passing for 53 yards.
Logan Richards and Garrett Edge led Lodi’s defense with four tackles each. Connor Faust had two interceptions, while Richards added a sack.
Stark finished the game 5-of-17 passing for 95 yards and a touchdown.
The Pumas were held to minus-12 yards rushing.
Colby Savich led Poynette’s defense with nine tackles, while Austin Falk added eight. Ahren Schoeckert had an interception.
Lodi and Poynette will both be at home this Friday. The Blue Devils will host Columbus, while the Pumas will entertain Watertown Luther Prep. Both games will start at 7 p.m.
The Blue Devils can clinch a WIAA playoff berth with a win over the Cardinals.
Poynette needs to win its final three games of the regular season to become playoff eligible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.