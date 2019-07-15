UW-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 1,398 degrees in May. Local students who received degrees and their fields of study are:
Dane
- Connor Statz, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, accounting and information systems
Lodi
- Mark Allan, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, psychology
Pardeeville
- Sabrina Krysa, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, psychology
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,438 students named to the spring 2019 Dean's List. Their academic performance has been outstanding and we recognize these students with pride.
Lodi
- Jessica Damit, Business
- Megan Kearney, Nursing and Health Sciences
- Brooke Stasney, Education & Human Sciences
Pardeeville
- Carter Jenatscheck, Business
- Meghan Witt, Education & Human Sciences
Poynette
- Brea Falstad, Education & Human Sciences
- Abigail Mason, Education & Human Sciences
- Holly McFarlane, Arts and Sciences
Rio
- Iris Dishno, Arts and Sciences
UW-Green Bay
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has made public the names of students receiving semester honors for the spring 2019 semester.
Arlington
- Erin Murray, Semester High Honors
Dane
- Kaeci Buettner, Semester Honors
Lodi
- Ryan Ramminger, Semester Honors
Pardeeville
- Shelby Smith, Semester Honors
Poynette
- Kameron Jennings, Semester High Honors
- Brett Siedschlag, Semester Highest Honors
Rio
- Noah Samuelsen, Semester High Honors
UW-La Crosse
The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May. The 109th annual spring commencement was held at the La Crosse Center Sunday, May 12.
Lodi
- Katherine Barreau, Bachelor of Science, Biology Major, Honors
- Sydney Neale, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major
- Nichole Padley, Bachelor of Science, Sociology Major
- Emily Zieser, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major, Highest Honors
Pardeeville
- Lindsey Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Microbiology Major: Biomedical Concentration
- Kaitlyn Riley, Bachelor of Science, Clinical Laboratory Science Major
- Robert Wais, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science Major
Poynette
- Jordan Blochwitz, Bachelor of Science, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration
Rio
- Corina Valencia, Bachelor of Science, Microbiology Major: Biomedical Concentration
UW-Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2018-2019 academic year.
Arlington
- Tyler Klink, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Dane
- Riley Ripp, Division of Continuing Studies, Dean's List
- Leigh Stangl, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
- Tammy Zhong, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Lodi
- Maxwell Barreau, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
- Sarah Ertmer, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
- Robert Hatch, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
- Trevor Joachim, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
- Lauren Pfeil, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll
- Dominic Scola, School of Business, Dean's List
- Abby Simplot, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
- Brandon Steiger, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
- Samuel Taylor, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
- Darby Weigel, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Pardeeville
- Jordan McWilliams, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
- Bethany Prochnow, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Poynette
- Kate Boeger, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
- Kirsten Brokish, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
- Lauren Brokish, School of Nursing, Dean's Honor List
- Emily Cibulka, School of Education, Dean's List
- Madison Conklin, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List
- Jaclyn Felicijan, School of Education, Dean's List
- Chloe Gehl, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
- Olivia Kreyer, School of Education, Dean's List
- Casey Mills, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
- Kristen South, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
- Amber Walter, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
UW-Milwaukee
The following individuals from the area have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2019 semester. The Dean's List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.5 GPA or higher.
Lodi
- Elizabeth Blazek
- Tessa Miskimen
- Miranda Senger
Pardeeville
- Leah Johnson
- Ravin Schmitt
Poynette
- Madeline Redell
UW-Oshkosh
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced the names of students who qualified for the university's Dean's List and Honor Roll in spring 2019.
Dane
- Mitch Nellen, Oshkosh, Honor Roll
- Hallie Ziegler, Oshkosh, Dean's List
Lodi
- Elizabeth Anthon, Oshkosh, Honor Roll
- Courtney Davis, Oshkosh, Dean's List
- Jillian Heintz, Oshkosh, Honor Roll
- Rachel Porter, Oshkosh, Honor Roll
- Amber Richter, Oshkosh, Honor Roll
Pardeeville
- Nicholas Cerro, Oshkosh, Honor Roll
- Jennifer Kamrath, Oshkosh, Dean's List
- Kirston Purtell, Oshkosh, Dean's List
- Payton Purtell, Oshkosh, Dean's List
Poynette
- Audra Jenson, Oshkosh, Dean's List
- Elizabeth Reddeman, Oshkosh, Honor Roll
- Morgan Thiele, Oshkosh, Dean's List
UW-Platteville
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville celebrated its 202nd commencement ceremonies May 10-11 in Williams Fieldhouse, and the ceremonies featured local students.
Arlington
- Dylan Klitzke
- Dane
- Kyle Herbrand
- Kailyn Ripp
Lodi
- Stephanie Frey
- Bridget Nolden
- Sonny Wixom
Poynette
- Kollin Boehm
- Janice Koplin
- Benjamin Wadzinski
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Chancellor's List, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the spring 2019 semester.
Dane
- Kyle Herbrand, Animal Science
Lodi
- Andrew Ricks, Mechanical Engineering
- Kami Schoepp, Elementary Education
Poynette
- Benjamin Wadzinski, Engineering Physics
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean's List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in their respective colleges in the spring 2019 semester.
Dane
- Kyle Herbrand
- Kailyn Ripp
Lodi
- Stephanie Frey
- William Karls
- Amy Payne
- Noah Pfeil
- Patrick Raleigh
- Andrew Ricks
- Kami Schoepp
- Nathan Taylor
- Pardeeville
- Aaron Holbach
- Jacob Witt
Poynette
- Kollin Boehm
- William Pahman
- Benjamin Wadzinski
- Dylan Wadzinski
UW-River Falls
The following local resident was among 833 students receiving degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following spring commencement in May. Bachelor's degrees were awarded to 687 undergraduates while 146 students received master's degrees.
Pardeeville
- Wyatt Cook, Bachelor of Science, Biotechnology
UW-Stout
The following students from the area graduated in May 2019 from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie.
Dane,
- Katlin Eyre, B.S. Applied Social Science, Lodi High School
Pardeeville
- Drew Ringelstetter, B.S. Golf Enterprise Management, Portage High School
Poynette
- Noelle Cornell, B.S. Human Develpm & Family Std, Home School
- Lauryn Felicijan, B.S. Retail Merchandising & Mgmt, Poynette High School
The following student from the area has received the University of Wisconsin-Stout Chancellor's Award for the spring 2019 semester.
Lodi
- Daphne Jones, BS hotel, restaurant and tourism, Sophomore
Pardeeville
- Nicholas Anderson, BS business administration, Freshman
- Drew Ringelstetter, BS golf enterprise management, Senior
Poynette
- Kelsey Yanna, BS professional communication and emerging media, Junior
Rio
- Tiffany Johnson, BS Computer Science, Freshman
- Brandon Scott, BFA Game Design & Dvlpmnt-Art, Junior
UW-Whitewater
The following students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at spring commencement on May 18, 2019.
Rio
- Kyle Canales, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in biology
- Jenna Pribbenow, Bachelor of Business Administration in finance
Dane
- Brendin Kern, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in criminology
Lodi
- Tillman Petersen, Bachelor of Business Administration in economics
Pardeeville
- Haley Williams, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Business Administration in general management
Chippewa Valley Technical College
Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) students received 318 scholarships totaling more than $222,000 recently when the CVTC Foundation hosted its annual Scholarship Awards Receptions.
Local students receiving scholarships included Kayla O'Leary, Lodi, receiving the Bryan Higley Memorial Scholarship and Tri-County Medical Alliance Endowment Scholarship.
Northland College
The following student graduated from Northland College. Located on Lake Superior in Northern Wisconsin. Northland College is a private, liberal arts college with a progressive focus on the environment and sustainability.
Pardeeville
- Aletha Hefko, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources-Ecological Restoration & Water Science: Water Resources
Ripon College
Shelbi Buettner, Dane, graduated from Ripon College during the 2018-19 academic year, with majors in Communication and Business Management. Buettner is the child of Robert and Gina Buettner of Dane.
Clark University
The following area student was named to the Dean's List at Clarke University for the Spring 2019 semester. The list recognizes full-time Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours.
Poynette
- Elizabeth Bruchs
Drake University
The following local student has been named to the President's Lists at Drake University.
Pardeeville
- Bret Lentz
Gustavus Adolphus College
The Spring Semester Dean's List at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester ending in May 2019.
Lodi
- Grace Lee
Iowa State University
Approximately 9,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2019 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Rio
- Paige Lucille Schneider, Communication Studies
University of Kansas
More than 5,700 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2019 semester.
Arlington
- Trey Klink, School of Business
