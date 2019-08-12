Did you know that the Lodi Primary School was built with energy efficiency in mind? Additionally, the School District of Lodi pursued energy efficient upgrades at existing buildings: the Middle School, High School, and District Office. Thanks to energy efficient design, the district will save nearly 800,000 kWh per year. That’s equivalent to the electricity used by about 100 homes!
Through the School District of Lodi’s partnership with Lodi Utilities, WPPI Energy, and Focus on Energy, the district was awarded three grants in total by the organizations. Lodi Utilities’ wholesale power supplier WPPI Energy provided a total of $21,664 through the WPPI Energy’s Schools Program and their New Construction Design Assistance Program.
The New Construction Design Assistance program assists prospective building owners, developers, design professionals, and construction contractors in delivering high-performance, energy efficient buildings. Energy smart buildings incorporate efficient lighting, advanced windows, roofing, insulation, heating, venting and air conditioning (HVAC).
The check was presented to the School District of Lodi on Aug. 1, 2019 at Lodi Primary School. Focus on Energy, the statewide energy efficiency program, also provided incentives to enhance energy efficiency, with a grant of $39,667.
“It’s really exciting to see the school district embrace energy efficient technologies, leading to a better learning environment for the students,” stated Mayor Ness. “And I’m proud to see local organizations stepping forward to help out the school district and save the community money. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
The School District of Lodi is considering options for integrating energy efficiency into the curriculum.
