Johnson: Update on Lodi Area Community Endowment
In January, 2018, the Lodi Area Community Endowment (LACE) announced to the greater Lodi area community that in preparation for its 10th anniversary, LACE had begun a $150,000.00 fundraising campaign supported by a $50,000.00 challenge grant from the Madison Community Foundation (MCF). As a reminder, the LACE fundraising campaign focuses on LACE’s goal to raise $100,000.00 by the end of 2019. If LACE achieves its goal, the Madison Community Foundation will contribute $50,000.00 to the LACE coffers. Upon successful completion of the fundraising campaign, the LACE fund balance will reach approximately $450,000.00. Those funds will then be used to award grants to local non-profit organizations as they provide services to the greater Lodi community.
I am very pleased to announce that through the generous donations of our existing donor base, and new donors to LACE, LACE has raised more than $67,000.00 toward its $100,000.00 goal. Because of this tremendous initial success, MCF has already donated $20,000.00 of its $50,000.00 matching grant to LACE. LACE needs to raise the remaining $33,000.00 between now and the end of 2019 in order to achieve its fundraising goal and win the Challenge Grant.
Because of our generous donors, LACE awarded 5 grants totaling $10,750.00 to several local non-profit organizations in 2019. The recipients of the LACE Grants are as follows:
- The Lake Melvin Yacht Club; to assist families in need in the Dane, Lodi and Waunakee communities
- The Lodi High School; as a contribution to the new greenhouse that was built at the High School
- Reach Out Lodi; to assist in the replacement of 5 aging air conditioning systems at their Clark Street facility
- The Lodi PTO; to assist with the construction of the Heritage Park natural and accessible playground at the Primary School
- Lodi Public Library; to provide a Sonance sound bar for its newly-remodeled program room
The LACE Executive Board and the recipients of the 2019 LACE grants are incredibly grateful for the generous donations from the Lodi area community donors. As 2019 winds down and LACE pushes toward the successful completion of its Challenge Grant fundraising opportunity, the LACE Executive Board is asking all members of the Lodi community to consider making a donation to LACE to help LACE reach its fundraising goal. Information is available on the LACE website at: www.LodiLACE.org.
Paul Johnson, Chair
Lodi Area Community Endowment
