Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation welcomes two local leaders to its board of directors. The new board members are Rochelle Ripp Schnadt and Matt Joyce. The Foundation has also hired Anne Brickl as department secretary.
Rochelle and Matt join current board members:
- Bob Wills, President
- James Slattery, MD, President-elect
- Sara Shackleton, Secretary
- Pat Yanke, Treasurer
- Tommy Brennan
- Betsy Hanna, DDS
- Janelle Hupp, MD
- Brett Kirner
- Roberto Ledesma
- Caleb Maier
- Jan Marino
- Karl Sachtjen
- Peter van der Hagen
- Todd Wuerger, Executive Director
Rochelle Ripp Schnadt is a familiar face and voice in the agriculture community, having grown up on her family’s farm in the Lodi-area and represented Wisconsin agriculture as Alice in Dairyland in 2012-13. She currently works for the Meat Science program at UW-Madison, using her farm kid upbringing and advocacy skill set to communicate how meat matters.
Her love for the rural lifestyle and agriculture community extends through her volunteerism in various agriculture promotions committees. She presently serves on the Wisconsin Soybean Association board.
Rochelle graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville where she earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Agribusiness with an emphasis in Marketing & Communications while also competing on the volleyball team.
Rochelle and her husband, Evan, have begun raising their family and building their rural dream on their own piece of land.
Matt Joyce was born and raised on a dairy farm in Marquette County. He has numerous family members in Sauk and neighboring counties. He met his wife Ann in Wisconsin Dells and they were married in 1971. They have four daughters and six grandchildren.
Matt is a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran and UW graduate in agriculture journalism and natural resource management. He has 40+ years of experience in the communications field with a national public relations firm and the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board.
Matt retired in 2013 and moved to the Town of Merrimac in 2015 after 45 years as a resident in Dane County. During his time living on the near west side of Madison, he was involved with numerous grassroots groups, neighborhood and community organizations. He continues his community service involvement with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the American Legion, the Friends of Devils Lake, and the Aldo Leopold Foundation.
Anne Brickl has been the principal’s administrative assistant at Grand Avenue Elementary School in Prairie du Sac for the past 11 years. Prior to that, Anne was a sales department secretary for Blue Cross Blue Shield/Unity Health Insurance for 3 years and a sales/conference coordinator for Athletic Business Publishing for 10 years. Anne grew up in Southwest Wisconsin between Cobb and Montfort on a farm with her parents and eight siblings. Anne lives in Sauk City with her husband Tom. They have two daughters, LoriAnne and Grace. Anne has been very involved in school organizations throughout her daughters’ academic years starting with the parent group for the elementary schools of Grand Ave. and Spruce Street. As LoriAnne and Grace became involved in music and Show Choir during middle school and high school, Anne was on the Music Association Board for eight years and was President of the Board for the past five years. Relaxation for Anne is to enjoy time with her family, crocheting and reading.
According to Todd Wuerger, Foundation Executive Director, “Our board’s mission is ‘To foster charitable giving that supports the vision of Sauk Prairie Healthcare, provide sound stewardship of contributions and advance the health of our communities.’ Our board takes this role very seriously and we are very pleased to have the support of community leaders to help guide our actions.”
