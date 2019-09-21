The City of Lodi Police Department responded to a complaint that a student made a threat of violence towards another student at the Lodi High School after 9:30 a.m.
According to a press release, the Lodi School district followed safety protocol and locked the schools down. The student, a fifteen year old male, which made the threat, left the school grounds prior to law enforcement arrival. The student was located shortly thereafter by law enforcement. Once the student was detained and the threat to others was over, the schools returned to their normal status.
Juveniles involved in this incident have been referred to juvenile authorities.
The Lodi Police Department was assisted by The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and The Lodi School District.
The Lodi School District issued the following letter:
Good afternoon,
We want to make you aware of an issue that occurred at Lodi High School today. A student made a threat of violence toward another student. Anytime something like this happens it is regarded as a safety concern. However, this situation impacted all of our school buildings when the student, who made the threat, left the building. To ensure the safety of all of our students and staff, all district buildings were made aware of the situation and, per our safety procedures, all students were brought inside and students and staff were not allowed to leave any of our buildings.
Law enforcement was notified of this potential threat and worked with school officials to locate the student. After meeting with the student and his/her
family they were able to quickly ascertain there was no safety threat. All schools were notified and they returned to normal daily operations
We appreciate everyone working together, all our school staff and administration, the Lodi Police Department, and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department to ensure the safety of our students and staff.
