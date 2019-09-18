Former Lodi standout Hunter Grams, a sophomore at UW-Platteville, was named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Special Teams Player of the Week for football games held Sept. 2-8.
In his first career game with the Pioneers, Grams averaged 42 yards punting. He had a 52-yard punt in the game and kicked two of this three punts inside the 20-yard line.
Grams’ effort helped UW-Platteville defeat East Texas Baptist University 38-30 on Sept. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.