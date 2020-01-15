The Lodi boys basketball team had its five-game win streak halted by host DeForest on Jan. 7.
The Norskies used a second-half surge to claim a 68-50 non-conference victory over the Blue Devils.
The Blue Devils got back on the winning track last Friday. They sprinted past visiting Marshall 60-50 in a Capitol Conference crossover game.
The split moved Lodi to 7-2 overall.
The Blue Devils will open Capitol North Conference play on Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in Poynette.
Lodi will host Watertown Luther Prep in a conference tilt at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21.
DeForest 68
Lodi 50
The Blue Devils struggled to get going offensively against DeForest. They were just 19-of-51 (37 percent) shooting from the field, while the Norskies shot 53 percent (31-of-58).
The Blue Devils had momentum early in the game. They led 16-10 with 13 minutes, 49 seconds left in the first half.
The Norskies trailed 26-18 when they closed out the first half on a 10-2 run to tie the game at 28 at halftime.
Trailing 33-30, DeForest made its move with a 14-2 outburst to go up 44-35 with 12:10 to play.
The Norskies went on to outscore Lodi 40-22 in the second half.
Jack Persike, who was 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, paced Lodi with 17 points, while Trey Traeder and Cayden Coddington chipped in 13 and 12, respectively.
Traeder grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, while Logan Richards added six.
Persike dished out a team-best five assists, while Quinn Faust had a team-high two steals.
Max Weisbrod led DeForest with 12 points, while Nolan Hawk and Colby Hartig scored 11 each.
Lodi 60
Marshall 50
The Blue Devils brushed off the loss and put together a solid effort against Marshall.
A strong defensive effort in the first half helped set up Lodi for the win. The Blue Devils held the Cardinals to 17 points in the first half.
Lodi led 21-17 at halftime.
The pace of the game picked up in the second half. The Blue Devils closed out the game with a 39-33 outburst.
Traeder poured in 17 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Persike finished with 14. Quinn Faust, Coddington and Richards each added eight points.
Cole Denniston and Reid Truschinski both scored 12 points for Marshall, while Craig Ward chipped in 11.
