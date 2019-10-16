The Lodi boys soccer team got back on the wining track in the Capitol Conference on Oct. 8 with a 5-2 win over visiting Columbus. The win snapped the Blue Devils’ two-game conference losing streak.
The win pushed the Blue Devils to 8-5-1 overall and 6-2 in the Capitol Conference. They are tied with Watertown Luther Prep for second place behind Sugar River (6-1-1).
The game was tight until a late first-half surge gave Lodi all the momentum.
The Blue Devils opened their scoring 39 minutes, 35 seconds in with a goal by AJ Karls. Matt Brisky had the assist.
Brisky then scored an unassisted goal just over a minute later.
Brisky scored a second goal with less than a minute to play in the first half, thanks to an assist by Karls.
The Blue Devils’ Nathaniel Karls scored 2:45 into the second half off an assist by AJ Karls.
Columbus finally got on the scoreboard at the 58:45 mark with an unassisted goal by Salvatore Genco.
Zach Veling closed out the scoring for Lodi with his first varsity goal. Patrick Treinen had the assist.
Genco scored a second goal for the Cardinals with less than a minute to play in the game.
Blue Devil goalie Carson Richter finished with 12 saves, while Jamie St. Pierre, Vance Berget and Quinn Meinholtz combined for five for Columbus.
Lodi play a non-conference tilt at Adams-Friendship on Oct. 10. No information was available on the game.
The Blue Devils will close out the regular season tonight at 6:45 p.m. They will host Dodgeville in a non-conference game.
Lodi has received the fourth seed in the WIAA Division 4 playoffs. The Blue Devils will host 13th-seeded Lomira at 7 p.m. in a regional semifinal on Oct. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.