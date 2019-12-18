Thanks to a strong effort on the offensive end of the court, the Lodi boys basketball team captured its second straight victory on Dec. 10.
The Blue Devils scored over 70 points for a second straight game, as they handed visiting Dodgeville a 73-48 non-conference victory.
The win pushed Lodi to 3-1 overall.
The Blue Devils set the tone in the first half. They put 37 points on the scoreboard and led by nine points, 37-28, at halftime.
Lodi turned up the pressure on defense in the second half and continued to play well on the offensive end.
Dodgeville was limited to 20 points in the second half.
The Blue Devils closed out the game with a 36-20 outburst in the final 18 minutes.
Trey Traeder and Jack Persike combined for 45 points for Lodi. Traeder led the way with 23 points, while Persike finished with 22.
Cayden Coddington also scored in double figures for the Blue Devils. He tallied 12 points.
Logan Richards had eight points for Lodi, while Ethyn Meyer and Quinn Faust scored four apiece.
Will Borne-Mumm was the only Dodgeville player to score in double figures. He came away with 13 points.
The Blue Devils will play one more game before taking a break before the holiday break.
Lodi will host Cashton at 7 p.m. this Friday. The Blue Devils will then be off until Jan. 3, when they host River Valley at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.