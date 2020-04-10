With the postponing of in-person voting denied by the state Supreme Court, spring elections around Wisconsin went off as normal — or as normal as they could be given the current situation — on Tuesday, April 7.
Despite concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Lodi and Village of Poynette reported no problems or issues with the entire process through the long day at the polls. They simply made adjustments to comply with social distancing, made sure everything was sanitized regularly and made sure everyone was safe.
One City of Lodi resident, Charlie Luthin, protested the election on Main Street. He had a sign that said the state legislature was putting his wife’s life at risk that day. His wife was a poll worker for the city.
Nothing like that happened in Poynette.
“We didn’t hear any complaints,” Poynette Village Clerk Natalie Megow said. “In fact, most voters were pleased with our set up and were surprised at the lengths we went to insure their safety and accommodate their right to vote. Nobody caused any trouble.”
There was one person whose job was to just sanitize the hallways and bathrooms, with an additional person in the polling area wiping down tables, chairs and pens after every voter.
Megow said that some people did bring their own pens and wore masks. Poll workers were also given nitrile gloves and masks to wear throughout the day.
The City of Lodi provided each worker gloves and a mask to use at their discretion. Hand sanitizer was placed at every work and voting station as well.
And at Lodi City Hall, the polling location was moved to the front lobby as to not have everyone migrating through the building.
City Clerk Dawn Collins said that the move was done for various reasons. It allowed poll workers to conduct their job behind glass/window counter space and reduced “touch points” throughout city hall with residents not utilizing stairs, hand rails, elevators or doors.
“Despite the current circumstances, election activity was steady,” Collins said.
The move to the lobby also allowed staff to monitor the number of people in the building at one time and keep them at a safe distance from one another. It allowed the restrooms at city hall to be used as washing stations prior to any voting activity, according to Collins.
“Staff and election officials diligently sanitized all work and voting areas, as well as their own hands at least every 15 minutes of the 13-hour day,” Collins said, adding that a timer was used to ensure consistency.
At Poynette Village Hall, Megow said workers opened all doors to eliminate everybody from touching door handles. They also had tape marks on the floor every six feet, so voters knew exactly where to stand while in line.
“Voters were kind, courteous and in a good mood,” Megow said.
As many places were struggling to find enough poll workers due to them staying away with health and safety concerns, Megow said prior to the election that the village had enough to conduct business as usual.
“We had our usual two people on the poll books and one chief inspector in the polling area,” Megow said. “Bill Priske from Research Products was kind enough to give us a shield to place in front of the poll worker where the voter leans over to sign the poll book.”
There was also a curbside option to cast votes for the village of Poynette, but Megow said only a handful of people took that route.
“The election went well,” Megow said. “We were busy all day with in-person voting ... busier than I anticipated.”
The Town of Lodi initially posted a sign at Town Hall asking all those who were in contact with COVID-19 to stay away. It included doctors, nurses, caregivers, etc. The town updated the sign to have a curbside option for those not able to come into the building.
For the City of Lodi, Collins noted that there were many “thank you’s” directed at workers who gave their time in an uneasy situation.
“They stated that although hesitant to start, city staff created a safe environment to get the work done,” Collins said.
She added, “I personally cannot express the words of gratitude I have for the positive and professional team the city is fortunate to have.”
Residents also took advantage of the absentee voting option. As of April 1, Megow said the village had processed 473 absentee ballots. According to Collins, the city of Lodi issued 1,011 absentee ballots and she said that 889 were returned by 8 p.m. April 7. All absentee ballots must be tallied by 4 p.m. Monday, April 13, with official results for all races available that night.
Trouble with the mail in Poynette
Megow said that not everyone who requested an absentee ballot in the village received one in the mail.
Megow said that she “felt bad” because of it.
“We tried to get the word out that if you didn’t receive your ballot by election day, they needed to come and vote in person,” Megow said.
Many people returned their absentee ballots to the drop box at Village Hall to avoid coming into the building.
“The USPS was overwhelmed with the number of ballots,” Megow said. “I think part of the problem is that all our mail goes to Milwaukee, and then back again. Teresa at the post office has done a great job of trying to pull out the ballots and cancel them here in Poynette so they wouldn’t travel all the way to Milwaukee first.”
Megow remembers the days where the village had two mail slots at the post office — one for local mail and the other for out of town. She wonders if they need to switch back to that in order to avoid further issues in important situations.
The Village of Poynette did send out ballots within 24 hours of receiving a request. Megow said there was a point were Village Hall ran out of envelopes and had to wait for more to be printed.
