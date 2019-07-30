The Lodi FFA Alumni Association is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year. Join us on Friday, Aug. 9, for our 10th annual Truck & Tractor Pull, and again on Saturday, Aug. 10 for the 5th annual Demolition Derby.
Both events start at 7 p.m. at the Lodi Fairgrounds Grandstands, 700 Fair St, Lodi.
“We are excited to fundraise this year to support the new greenhouse at the high school,” says Heidi Endres, Lodi FFA Alumni Vice President.
The alumni group has pledged $10,000 to support the school’s new greenhouse, due to be built this year. “The new greenhouse is a great opportunity for students to learn more about agriculture, starting with the high school students working with the plants and beyond to elementary and middle school students learning from the FFA members. We are really glad to see this project get support from the school and the community.”
Funds raised from Lodi FFA Alumni events are also used to help support our schools’ agricultural programs and assist with FFA students’ development activities, such as speaking contests, career-development events and much more.
Volunteers are still needed for both events. Visit the Lodi FFA Alumni Pull & Derby Facebook page for more details or contact Annie Klahn, andreaklahn@gmail.com, to learn more. Sign-up online for a volunteer shift at https://tinyurl.com/LodiFFAPull-Derby.
The Lodi FFA Alumni Association is a non-profit organization assisting our local community, the Lodi agriculture instructors, and agricultural youth. For more information on how to join, please contact us! Email ffa.alumni.lodi.secretary@gmail.com or online at www.lodiffaalumni.com.
