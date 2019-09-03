Hunt: In support of the Lodi athletic field
Those who oppose the artificial turf proposal for the Lodi High School football/athletic field are not aware of today’s realities.
Having served on the School Board recently it became clear there are issues with this field. Poor drainage and extra maintenance expenses are real problems. The cost/benefit of artificial turf is clearly on the side of artificial turf over time. Perhaps the biggest benefit is the multi-sport use of the field nearly year-round, not merely the humiliation of not being able to play home football games (or any use) on the current high expense field.
There may be an overemphasis on sports and extracurricular activities by parents and students, but the reality of this emphasis must be addressed. Sports, sport camps and other extracurricular fill many families summer. When these student athletes come back to school they need fields and facilities. The proposal for these students, their parents and the Lodi community to raise $800,000 of the $1.3 cost for artificial turf before the turf change can be made is a fair proposal. The reality is artificial turf on this field is the best choice for all athletics at Lodi High School.
Bob Hunt,
Lodi
