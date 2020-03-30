In the April 7 election, residents in the Lodi School District will vote two members onto the school board. They will have three candidates to choose from.
On the ballot is incumbent H. Adam Steinberg, 57, who is currently the School Board Vice President. President Susan Miller’s term also expires this month, but she is not running for re-election to the school board. Miller has spent the last 18 years on the board.
The other two names on this year’s ballot are Barb Beyer snd Bud Styer.
Beyer, 46, has never held been an elected public official, but is currently the president of the governing board of The Ouisconsing School of Collaboration, a charter in school in Lodi.
Styer, 67, is the owner and operator of two local campgrounds — Smokey Hollow (Lodi) and Baraboo Hills. He also owns Tilleda Falls in Tilleda, which is about 50 miles east of Wausau.
Styer lost by eight votes in a bid to make the school board in 2012.
The two voted onto the board will have a three-year term. The board will also hold a special meeting to restructure after the results are finalized.
