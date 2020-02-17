We have come a long way since I wrote my first article this past August about the fundraising project to put turf in the stadium. The community has donated $375,836 toward this project, with the majority of those donations coming in the last two months. With the Board of Education committing $500,000 to this project, the current total is $857,836. There is a lot of positive energy around this project in the community.
We have now entered the next phase of this project where the bid numbers have come in from the different contractors. If we look at a summary of the lowest bids, the cost of this project is $934,236. A summary of the highest bids puts the cost of this project at $1,415,955. Where do we go from here?
The Board of Education has given the administration three weeks to meet with the different contractors and review their bids to ensure they have met all the bid specifications and that they have a quality product and a track record of success. The administration will also be discussing with the turf company the different styles of turf they bid, the qualities of each, the necessity of a maintenance plan, and the possibility of going through state pricing to possibly bring the overall cost of the turf down. In the meantime, the turf fundraising committee will be out continuing their efforts to raise the funds necessary to make this dream a reality for our students, our district, and our community. Due to the tentative nature of the bid numbers, the fundraising committee feels that if the community can raise $450,000 this plan can move forward, which puts us less than $75,000 from our goal.
The Board of Education has set a special meeting on Monday, March 2, 2020 to make a decision on how they want to move forward with the turf. So if you have been thinking about donating, now is the time. Reach out to the high school, district office, or fundraising committee member to make your donation. Any donation over $500 will be recognized on our donor wall and all donations are tax deductible.
The community has been so generous through this process. We are so close to our goal, but it will take nearly the entire community to reach our goal that every Lodi High School soccer player, band member, football player, and cheerleader gets to safely play or perform in the stadium for all scheduled home games in front of his or her family or friends. Please help us make that happen.
Vince Breunig is the high school principal at Lodi High School.
