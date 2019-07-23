Junior General Exhibits
Jr Horseless Horse - Age 9-12 - Western pleasure
Best - Gabrielle A Endres
Jr Horseless Horse - Age 13 and older - Western pleasure
Merit - Jennifer Barbian
Jr Horseless Horse - Gymkhana/speed event
Best - Jennifer Barbian
Jr Horseless Horse - Trail - English/Western
Best - Jennifer Barbian
Jr Animal and Vet Science - Any animal science exhibit - Ages 9 - 12
Best - Ross L Rhode
Jr Animal and Vet Science - Any animal science exhibit - Poster on poisons and disease – Ages 13 and Older
Best - Brooke L Slinde
Jr Animal and Vet Science - Poster on consumer protection - Ages 13 and Older
Best - Ava M Endres
Jr Plant and Soil Science - Wheat - Ages 9 – 12
Merit - Brandon J Statz
Jr Plant and Soil Science - Herbs display at least 3 var - Age 9 – 12
Merit - Hope Wadzinski
Jr Plant and Soil Science - Garden Box - Age 13 and Older
Best - Jamie J Williams
Jr Flowers and House Plants - Arrangement for coffee table - Age 9 – 12
Best - Sadie Grabarski
Jr Flowers and House Plants - Bouquet mixed perennials - Age 13 and Older
Merit - Gwen J Mahoney
Jr Flowers and House Plants - Arrangement for dining table - Age 13 and Older
Merit - Brandon Jone D Jones
Jr Natural Sciences - Poster WI common game fish - Age 13 and Older
Best - Matthew S Camarato
Jr Exploring and Cloverbuds - Creative home accessory
Best - Abbi A Janisch
Jr Exploring and Cloverbuds - Discoveries on nature walk
Merit - Abby Eckenstein
Jr Exploring and Cloverbuds - Personal growth & dev project
Best - Daniel Mickelson
Jr Exploring and Cloverbuds - Plant & soil project
Merit - Henry J Bourne
Jr Exploring and Cloverbuds - Arts & crafts project
Merit - Weston Warmka
Jr Cultural Arts - Tie Dying - Age 9 – 12
Best - Kylie J Hensen
Jr Cultural Arts - Painting, Water Color - Age 9 – 12
Jacoby T Morse
Jr Cultural Arts - Drawing, Pen or Pencil - Age 9 – 12
Kayla B Camarato
Jr Cultural Arts - Drawing, Pastels or Crayon - Age 9 – 12
Merit - Lila Shadewald
Jr Cultural Arts - Center Piece Mixed Media - Age 13 and Older
Merit - Theadora M Collins
Jr Cultural Arts - Painting, Oil or Acrylic - Age 13 and Older
Merit - Medora A Richards
Jr Cultural Arts - Drawing, Any Other Media - Age 13 and Older
Best - Jennifer Barbian
Jr Cultural Arts - Any Other Painting on Fabric - Age 13 and Older
Best - Jordan Hogg
Jr Photography - 1 enlargement any other not >8x10 - Ages 9-12
Best - Mara Endres
Best - Lily Follen
Merit - Wyatt Warmka
Merit - Kaila Cross
Jr Photography - 3 black and white prints- Ages 13 and Older
Merit - Leah Endres
Jr Photography - 1 Enlargement Child not >8x10- Ages 13 and Older
Merit - Ava M Endres
Jr Photography - Enlargement Any Other Not >8x10- Ages 13 and Older
Best - Amelia A Heider
Jr Photography - 1 pic local tourist attractraction - Ages 13 and Older
Best - Morgan G Baerwolf
Jr Computers - Any Other Exhibit - Ages 13 and Older
Best - Mathew Karls
Jr Woodworking - Article for use in home - Ages 9-12
Best - Alyssa B Statz
Best - Landon Johnson
Jr Woodworking - Article for kitchen/livingroom - Ages 13 and Older
Best - Mathew Karls
Merit - Tara Stauffacher
Jr Woodworking - Article for use in home - Ages 13 and Older
Merit - Tyler Hogg
Jr Woodworking - Toy or homemade game - Ages 13 and Older
Nolan Stauffacher
Jr Electricity - Electric question board - Ages 9-12
Best - John G Camarato
Jr Mechanical Projects - Snap-fit kit model - Ages 9-12
Best - Brayden Breunig
Jr Mechanical Projects - Original model own design - Age 13 and Older
Best - Mathew Karls
Jr Clothing - Dress, sundress, or jumper - Ages 9-12
Best - Kelsey Meinholz
Best - Lily Follen
Jr Clothing - Jumpsuit or coveralls - Ages 9-12
Merit - Brooklyn K Endres
Jr Clothing - Pants or skirt with top - Ages 9-12
Kyliegha - Daniels
Jr Clothing - Machine Quilted table/kitchen - Ages 9-12
Merit - Myah Brickl
Jr Clothing - Any other Long Arm Quilt item - Ages 9-12
Best - Macy L Cross
Jr Clothing - Dress, sundress, or jumper - Ages 13 and Older
Best - Medora A Richards
Best - Amelia A Heider
Merit - Katelyn Meinholz
Jr Clothing - Blouse or shirt - Ages 13 and Older
Merit - Medora A Richards
Jr Clothing - Machine Quilted table/kitchen - Ages 13 and Older
Merit - Medora A Richards
Jr Clothing - Long Arm Bed size quilt - Ages 13 and Older
Best - Aida Shadewald
Jr Clothing - Garment for self - Ages 9-12
Best - Kelsey Meinholz
Jr Clothing - Garment for other - Ages 9-12
Merit - Brooklyn K Endres
Jr Clothing - Outfit for self diff from L1 - Ages 13 and Older
Best - Medora A Richards
Merit - Amelia A Heider
Jr Knitting and Crocheting - Crochet household item - Ages 13 and Older
Best - Aida Shadewald
Jr Home Environment - Simple pillow - Age 9 – 12
Merit - Wyatt Warmka
Jr Home Environment - Wall hanging - Age 13 and Older
Best - Lauren Frey
Jr Family Living - Book for child - Age 13 and Older
Merit - Sydnie Roberds
Jr Family Living - Any other childcare/dev activity - Age 13 and Older
Best - Sydney M Hensen
Jr Demonstrations and Talks - Individual Illustrated Talks - Age 13 and Older
Merit - Hannah E Heider
Jr Demonstrations and Talks - Individual Speeches - Age 13 and Older
Best - Shannon M Lamb
Jr Youth Leadership - Display self-determined project - Age 13 and Older
Merit - Theadora M Collins
Best - Mathew Karls
Jr Health, Social & Political - Project related item 15+ - International
Best - Jamie J Williams
Jr Health, Social & Political - Song/poem good/bad health - Age 9 - 12
Cedona Bertram
Junior Livestock
Junior Dairy
Louis Breunig Memorial Traveling Trophy - Mikayla Endres
Dairy Show Person
Best - Mikayla Endres
Supreme Overall Senior Champion
Supreme - Mikayla Endres
Reserve Supreme - Mikayla Endres
Overall Senior Champion
Grand - Mikayla Endres
Junior Championship
Supreme - Sela N Fossum
Reserve - Peyton Voegeli
Dairy Jr - Junior Holstein
Champion - Sela N Fossum
Reserve - Sydney M Hensen
Dairy Jr - Junior Jersey
Champion - Ela M Hebgen
Reserve - Sela N Fossum
Dairy Jr - Junior Brown Swiss
Champion - Peyton Voegeli
Reserve - Sarah M Hagenow
Dairy Jr - Junior Any Other Breed
Champion - Mikayla Endres
Reserve - Sarah M Hagenow
Dairy Jr - Holstein
Grand - Mikayla Endres
Reserve - Eliza D Endres
Dairy Jr - Jersey
Grand - Ela M Hebgen
Reserve - Lauren S Henningfield
Dairy Jr - Brown Swiss
Grand - Peyton Voegeli
Reserve - Sarah M Hagenow
Dairy Jr - Any Other Breed
Grand - Mikayla Endres
Reserve - Mikayla Endres
Dairy Jr - Senior Holstein
Champion - Mikayla Endres
Dairy Jr - Senior Jersey
Champion - Ela M Hebgen
Reserve - Lauren S Henningfield
Dairy Jr - Senior Ayrshire
Champion - Mikayla Endres
Jr Beef Cattle
Grand Champion Steer - Ben Chadwick
Reserve Champion Steer - Teegan A Weidemann
Jr Beef Cattle - Shorthorn - Market Steer
Grand - Ben Chadwick
Reserve - Tyler Cross
Jr Beef Cattle - Aberdeen Angus - Heifer calf, senior
Reserve - Morgan D Eng
Jr Beef Cattle - Aberdeen Angus - Heifer, junior yearling
Grand - Morgan D Eng
Jr Beef Cattle - Simmental - Heifer, junior yearling
Reserve - Cassandra E Wendt
Jr Beef Cattle - Simmental - Market Steer
Champion - Grace J Ryan
Reserve - Jacob J Roche
Jr Beef Cattle - Crossbred Beef - Heifer, junior yearling
Champion - Maria O Latham
Jr Beef Cattle - Crossbred Beef - Cow, 2 years & over
Reserve - Taylor F Henningfield
Jr Beef Cattle - Crossbred Beef - Market Steer
Champion - Isaac D Ripp
Reserve - Rhianna M Schoeneberg
Jr Beef Cattle - Showmanship - Senior (Ages 17 & Over)
Champion - Jacob J Roche
Reserve - Tyler Cross
Jr Beef Cattle - Showmanship - Intermediate (Ages 14-16)
Champion - Cassandra E Wendt
Reserve - Seth Breunig
Jr Beef Cattle - Showmanship - Juniors (Ages 11-13)
Champion - Kaila Cross
Reserve - Phillip Brickl
Jr Swine
Champion Hog
Grand - Samantha R Rak
Reserve - Kaila Cross
Jr Swine - Showmanship - Beginners (Ages 8-10)
Champion - Bryce Peter
Reserve - Myah Brickl
Jr Swine - Showmanship - Juniors (Ages 11-13)
Champion - Kaila Cross
Reserve - Summer Rake
Jr Swine - Showmanship - Intermediate (Ages 14-16)
Champion - Samantha R Rake
Reserve - Brayden Peter
Jr Swine - Showmanship - Senior (Ages 17 & Over)
Champion - Tyler Cross
Reserve - Matt F Collins
Jr Sheep
Champion Market Lamb
Grand - Cole R Slark
Reserve - Tripp Theis
Jr Sheep - Hampshire - Winter ewe lamb
Reserve - Ty M Thorson
Jr Sheep - Hampshire - Yearling ewe
Supreme - Ty M Thorson
Jr Sheep - Southdown - Fall ram lamb
Reserve - Kyliegha Daniels
Jr Sheep - Southdown - Winter ram lamb
Reserve Supreme - Emily J Schwanke
Jr Sheep - Southdown - Spring ewe lamb
Reserve - Emily J Schwanke
Jr Sheep - Southdown - Yearling ewe
Champion - Kyliegha Daniels
Jr Sheep - Targhee - Spring ewe lamb
Champion - Abagail Stalbaum
Jr Sheep - Targhee - Yearling ewe
Reserve - Margret Stalbaum
Jr Sheep - Lincoln - Fall ram lamb
Champion - Jenna M Schiffman
Jr Sheep - Lincoln - Winter ram lamb
Reserve - Faith M Baerwolf
Jr Sheep - Lincoln - Winter ewe lamb
Reserve Supreme - Justin Taylor
Jr Sheep - Lincoln - Yearling ewe
Reserve - Jenna M Schiffman
Jr Sheep - Crossbred - Winter ram lamb
Supreme - Ryli Theis
Jr Sheep - Crossbred - Spring ewe lamb
Reserve - Cole R Slark
Jr Sheep - Crossbred - Yearling ewe
Champion - Ty M Thorson
Jr Poultry
Jr Poultry - Champion - Broiler Chickens >3.5-<6.5lb
Champion - Emma A Lochner
Jr Poultry - Champion - Roaster Chickens >6.5-<8.5lb
Champion - Claire Brown
Jr Poultry - Champion - Roaster Chickens 12 to 14lbs
Champion - Jamie J Williams
Jr Poultry - Champion - Young Duck 7.5lbs
Champion - Leah Endres
Jr Poultry - Champion - Young Goose 8lbs
Champion - Mariah O Schwartz
Jr Poultry - Champion - Young Turkey
Champion - John Karls
Jr Poultry - All Plymouth Rock - Old Female
Champion - Medora A Richards
Jr Poultry - All Orpington - Young Female
Reserve - Ross L Rhode
Jr Poultry - Rose Comb Clean Legged Bantam - Old Male
Champion - Mariah O Schwartz
Jr Poultry - Rose Comb Clean Legged Bantam - Young Female
Reserve - Mariah O Schwartz
Jr Poultry - Any Heavy Weight Stnd Variety - Young Male
Champion - Medora A Richards
Jr Poultry - Any Light Weight Standard Variety - Old Male
Reserve - Tyler T Schwartz
Jr Poultry - Showmanship - Beginners (Ages 8-10)
Champion - Ayla Johnson
Reserve - Ross L Rhode
Jr Poultry - Showmanship - Juniors (Ages 11-13)
Champion - Tyler T Schwartz
Reserve - Lily Follen
Jr Poultry - Showmanship - Intermediate (Ages 14-16)
Champion - Nick J Prosek
Reserve - Medora A Richards
Jr Poultry - Showmanship - Senior (Ages 17 & Over)
Champion - Shannon M Lamb
Reserve - Theadora M Collins
Jr Rabbits
Jr Rabbits - Champion - Fryer - Any Age or Sex
Champion - Tyler T Schwartz
Jr Rabbits - Champion - Roaster - Any Age or Sex
Champion - Rebecca Murphy
Jr Rabbits - Champion - Meat Pen
Champion - Morgan G Baerwolf
Jr Rabbits - California - Buck, over 6 months
Reserve - Trey J Morse
Jr Rabbits - California - Doe, under 6 months
Champion - Trey J Morse
Jr Rabbits - New Zealand (all colors) - Buck, over 6 months
Reserve - Finnley Wagner
Jr Rabbits - New Zealand (all colors) - over, over 6 months
Champion - Jacoby T Morse
Jr Rabbits - Silver Fox - Doe, over 6 months
Champion - Delaney J Baerwolf
Jr Rabbits - Any other commercial breed - Buck over 6 months
Champion - Mariah O Schwartz
Jr Rabbits - Any other commercial breed - Doe, over 6 months
Reserve - Bridget L Totzke
Jr Rabbits - Dutch (all colors) - Buck, under 6 months
Champion - Deena N Degner
Jr Rabbits - Dutch (all colors) - Doe, under 6 months
Reserve - Deena N Degner
Jr Rabbits - Netherland Dwarf - Buck, under 6 months
Champion - Hailey E Hendrickson
Jr Rabbits - Netherland Dwarf - Doe, under 6 months
Reserve - Sydni C Mell
Jr Rabbits - Holland Lop - Buck, under 6 months
Reserve - Jessica M Camarato
Jr Rabbits - Holland Lop - Doe, under 6 months
Champion - Jessica M Camarato
Jr Rabbits - Rex - Buck, over 6 months
Champion - Brandon Jone D Jones
Jr Rabbits - Rex - Doe, over 6 months
Reserve - Brandon Jone D Jones
Jr Rabbits - French Lop - Doe, over 6 months
Champion - Kyle A Degner
Jr Rabbits - Any other fancy breed - Buck, over 6 months
Champion - Morgan G Baerwolf
Jr Rabbits - Any other fancy breed - Doe, over 6 months
Reserve Mariah O Schwartz
Jr Rabbits - Mini Lops - Buck, over 6 months
Champion - Anika A Baerwolf
Jr Rabbits - Mini Lops - Doe, over 6 months
Reserve - Kyle A Degner
Jr Rabbits - Mini Rex - Buck, under 6 months
Reserve - Nicole M Totzke
Jr Rabbits - Mini Rex - Doe, under 6 months
Champion - Nicole M Totzke
Jr Rabbits - Dwarf Hotot - Buck, over 6 months
Champion - Riley Landsverk
Jr Rabbits - Dwarf Hotot - Doe, over 6 months
Reserve - Riley Landsverk
Jr Rabbits - Polish - Buck, over 6 months
Champion - Emily M Herbrand
Jr Rabbits - Polish - Doe, over 6 months
Reserve - Allison M Herbrand
Jr Rabbits - Jersey Woolie - Buck, over 6 months
Champion - Hailey E Hendrickson
Jr Rabbits - Jersey Woolie - Doe, over 6 months
Reserve - Hailey E Hendrickson
Jr Rabbits - Meat Pen 3 rab
Best - Morgan G Baerwolf
Jr Rabbits - Single Fryer 5.5lbs and Under - Any Age or Sex
Reserve - Jacoby T Morse
Jr Rabbits - Roaster Rabbit 5.6lbs and Over - Any Age or Sex
Champion - Rebecca Murphy
Reserve - Mallory J Schwartz
Jr Rabbits - Pet Rabbit - Novice (1st Time Exhibitor)
Champion - Zoe R Schweppe
Reserve - Nora L Konen
Jr Rabbits - Pet Rabbit - Exhibitor Age 8-10
Champion - Samantha A Helt
Jr Rabbits - Pet Rabbit - Exhibitor Age 11-13
Champion - Riley Landsverk
Jr Rabbits - Showmanship - Novice (1st Time Exhibitor)
Grand - Delaney J Baerwolf
Reserve - Zoe R Schwepp
Jr Rabbits - Showmanship - Exhibitor Age 8-10
Grand - Jacoby T Morse
Reserve - Mariah O Schwartz
Jr Rabbits - Showmanship - Exhibitor Age 11-13
Grand - Riley Landsverk
Reserve - Trey J Morse
Jr Rabbits - Showmanship - Exhibitor Age 14-16
Grand - Morgan G Baerwolf
Reserve - Jessica M Camarato
Jr Rabbits - Showmanship - Exhibitor Age 17 & over
Grand - Hailey E Hendrickson
Reserve - Elise M Maxson
Horse Show
Tiny tot - High Point
Champion - Annabeth Sprecher
Jr Jr - High Point
Champion - Alexis Smith
Jr - High Point
Champion - Lydia Gold
Sr - High Point
Champion - Jamie J Williams
Open General Exhibits
Open Plant and Soil Sciences - 10 green beans - Vegetable Garden
Merit - Pam Weisensel
Open Plant and Soil Sciences - 3 peppers any other variety - Vegetable Garden
Best - Pam Weisensel
Open Flowers and House Plants - Book Arrangement - Arrangements
Merit - Denise A Jones
Open Flowers and House Plants - 1 or More Tree Branches - Arrangements
Best - Denise A Jones
Open Flowers and House Plants - Orchid, any variety - Potted Plants
Merit - Cheryl Reese
Open Cultural Arts - Still life, copied – Acrylics
Merit - Kathleen Rubesch
Open Cultural Arts - Animal, no bird/insect, copied - Pencil or Colored Pencil Draw
Best - Kayla B Camarato
Open Cultural Arts - Needlepunch, any other – Needlework
Merit - Eileen M Hahn
Open Cultural Arts - Card Ages/Paper Made by Exhibitor - Greeting Cards
Merit - Mary Heintz
Open Antiques - Hard Covered Book – Miscellaneous
Merit - Michelle Fitzgerald
Open Antiques - Clothing Item - Baby or Child – Fabric
Best - Joyce N Unke
Open Photography - 3 plants (not flowers) - Black and White Photography
Merit - Kristine Millard
Open Photography - 1 architecture study - Black and White Photography
Merit - Shellie Roberds
Open Photography - 1 enlargement <= 8"x12" - Black and White Photography
Best - Kristine Millard
Open Photography - 1 Child or Baby - Color Photography
Merit - Madeleine R Timura
Open Photography - 3 animal life (birds) - Color Photography
Merit - Mary S Cable
Open Photography - 1 enlargement <= 8"x12" - Color Photography
Best - Kristine Millard
Open Woodworking - Article use kitchen/living room - New Construction
Best - Randy Macmiller
Open Foods and Nutrition - Decorated cake - Foods
Best - Velvet Rodenschmit
Open Foods and Nutrition - 3 shaped/molded cookies - Foods
Merit - Lori Meinholz
Open Foods and Nutrition - Fudge, 3 pieces - Foods
Merit - Joyce Schmid
Open Foods and Nutrition - Canned Pears - Canned/ Preserved Foods
Merit - Michelle Fitzgerald
Open Foods and Nutrition - Any other jelly not listed - Canned/ Preserved Foods
Best - Ann D Mcgrath
Open Foods and Nutrition - Salsa Canned - Canned/ Preserved Foods
Merit - Sue A Miller
Open Clothing - Outfit for Best Wear - Early Middle School Ages 9-12
Merit - Judy Smith
Open Clothing - Button Front Shirt or Blouse - Teen to Adult Garments
Merit - Judy Smith
Open Clothing - With Quilting - Embellished Clothing Sewn
Best - Susan Ducharme
Open Knitting and Crocheting - Knitted Pullover Sweater – Knitting
Best - Kate Robbins
Open Knitting and Crocheting - Crochet Afghan, Any Stitch - Crocheting
Merit - Sue A Miller
Open Knitting and Crocheting - Crochet Doilies - Crocheting
Merit - Linda J Rott
Open Home Furnishings - Tree Skirt - Holiday Item
Merit - Belinda S Zeman
Open Home Furnishings - Creative accessory for home - Miscellaneous
Best - Mary S Cable
Open Home Furnishings - Trash to Treasure Recycled - Miscellaneous
Mary L Wipperfurth
Open Home Furnishings - Home mach by exhibit under 200" - Quilt Top Pieced
Reserve - Diane M Lapacek
Open Home Furnishings - Mid-long by other 260"&<330" - Quilt Top Pieced
Champion - Mary E Ruesch
Reserve - Shirley Lawson
Open Home Furnishings - Mid-long by other over 370" - Quilt Top Pieced
Reserve - Marie K Johnson
Open Home Furnishings - Home mach by exhibit under 200" - Quilt Top - Wall Hanging
Reserve - Natalie Megow
Open Home Furnishings - Home mach by exhibit 200"& over - Quilt top -landscape/pictorial
Reserve - Victoria I Schultz
Open Home Furnishings - Quilted Placemats (set of 2) - Other Quilted Items
Reserve - Joyce M Hach
Senior Citizen Exhibits
Sr Group Project - Group Project - Sr Group Project
Best - Divine Rehab and Nursing
