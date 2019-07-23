Junior General Exhibits

Jr Horseless Horse - Age 9-12 - Western pleasure

Best - Gabrielle A Endres

Jr Horseless Horse - Age 13 and older - Western pleasure

Merit - Jennifer Barbian

Jr Horseless Horse - Gymkhana/speed event

Best - Jennifer Barbian

Jr Horseless Horse - Trail - English/Western

Best - Jennifer Barbian

Jr Animal and Vet Science - Any animal science exhibit - Ages 9 - 12

Best - Ross L Rhode

Jr Animal and Vet Science - Any animal science exhibit - Poster on poisons and disease – Ages 13 and Older

Best - Brooke L Slinde

Jr Animal and Vet Science - Poster on consumer protection - Ages 13 and Older

Best - Ava M Endres

Jr Plant and Soil Science - Wheat - Ages 9 – 12

Merit - Brandon J Statz

Jr Plant and Soil Science - Herbs display at least 3 var - Age 9 – 12

Merit - Hope Wadzinski

Jr Plant and Soil Science - Garden Box - Age 13 and Older

Best - Jamie J Williams

Jr Flowers and House Plants - Arrangement for coffee table - Age 9 – 12

Best - Sadie Grabarski

Jr Flowers and House Plants - Bouquet mixed perennials - Age 13 and Older

Merit - Gwen J Mahoney

Jr Flowers and House Plants - Arrangement for dining table - Age 13 and Older

Merit - Brandon Jone D Jones

Jr Natural Sciences - Poster WI common game fish - Age 13 and Older

Best - Matthew S Camarato

Jr Exploring and Cloverbuds - Creative home accessory

Best - Abbi A Janisch

Jr Exploring and Cloverbuds - Discoveries on nature walk

Merit - Abby Eckenstein

Jr Exploring and Cloverbuds - Personal growth & dev project

Best - Daniel Mickelson

Jr Exploring and Cloverbuds - Plant & soil project

Merit - Henry J Bourne

Jr Exploring and Cloverbuds - Arts & crafts project

Merit - Weston Warmka

Jr Cultural Arts - Tie Dying - Age 9 – 12

Best - Kylie J Hensen

Jr Cultural Arts - Painting, Water Color - Age 9 – 12

Jacoby T Morse

Jr Cultural Arts - Drawing, Pen or Pencil - Age 9 – 12

Kayla B Camarato

Jr Cultural Arts - Drawing, Pastels or Crayon - Age 9 – 12

Merit - Lila Shadewald

Jr Cultural Arts - Center Piece Mixed Media - Age 13 and Older

Merit - Theadora M Collins

Jr Cultural Arts - Painting, Oil or Acrylic - Age 13 and Older

Merit - Medora A Richards

Jr Cultural Arts - Drawing, Any Other Media - Age 13 and Older

Best - Jennifer Barbian

Jr Cultural Arts - Any Other Painting on Fabric - Age 13 and Older

Best - Jordan Hogg

Jr Photography - 1 enlargement any other not >8x10 - Ages 9-12

Best - Mara Endres

Best - Lily Follen

Merit - Wyatt Warmka

Merit - Kaila Cross

Jr Photography - 3 black and white prints- Ages 13 and Older

Merit - Leah Endres

Jr Photography - 1 Enlargement Child not >8x10- Ages 13 and Older

Merit - Ava M Endres

Jr Photography - Enlargement Any Other Not >8x10- Ages 13 and Older

Best - Amelia A Heider

Jr Photography - 1 pic local tourist attractraction - Ages 13 and Older

Best - Morgan G Baerwolf

Jr Computers - Any Other Exhibit - Ages 13 and Older

Best - Mathew Karls

Jr Woodworking - Article for use in home - Ages 9-12

Best - Alyssa B Statz

Best - Landon Johnson

Jr Woodworking - Article for kitchen/livingroom - Ages 13 and Older

Best - Mathew Karls

Merit - Tara Stauffacher

Jr Woodworking - Article for use in home - Ages 13 and Older

Merit - Tyler Hogg

Jr Woodworking - Toy or homemade game - Ages 13 and Older

Nolan Stauffacher

Jr Electricity - Electric question board - Ages 9-12

Best - John G Camarato

Jr Mechanical Projects - Snap-fit kit model - Ages 9-12

Best - Brayden Breunig

Jr Mechanical Projects - Original model own design - Age 13 and Older

Best - Mathew Karls

Jr Clothing - Dress, sundress, or jumper - Ages 9-12

Best - Kelsey Meinholz

Best - Lily Follen

Jr Clothing - Jumpsuit or coveralls - Ages 9-12

Merit - Brooklyn K Endres

Jr Clothing - Pants or skirt with top - Ages 9-12

Kyliegha - Daniels

Jr Clothing - Machine Quilted table/kitchen - Ages 9-12

Merit - Myah Brickl

Jr Clothing - Any other Long Arm Quilt item - Ages 9-12

Best - Macy L Cross

Jr Clothing - Dress, sundress, or jumper - Ages 13 and Older

Best - Medora A Richards

Best - Amelia A Heider

Merit - Katelyn Meinholz

Jr Clothing - Blouse or shirt - Ages 13 and Older

Merit - Medora A Richards

Jr Clothing - Machine Quilted table/kitchen - Ages 13 and Older

Merit - Medora A Richards

Jr Clothing - Long Arm Bed size quilt - Ages 13 and Older

Best - Aida Shadewald

Jr Clothing - Garment for self - Ages 9-12

Best - Kelsey Meinholz

Jr Clothing - Garment for other - Ages 9-12

Merit - Brooklyn K Endres

Jr Clothing - Outfit for self diff from L1 - Ages 13 and Older

Best - Medora A Richards

Merit - Amelia A Heider

Jr Knitting and Crocheting - Crochet household item - Ages 13 and Older

Best - Aida Shadewald

Jr Home Environment - Simple pillow - Age 9 – 12

Merit - Wyatt Warmka

Jr Home Environment - Wall hanging - Age 13 and Older

Best - Lauren Frey

Jr Family Living - Book for child - Age 13 and Older

Merit - Sydnie Roberds

Jr Family Living - Any other childcare/dev activity - Age 13 and Older

Best - Sydney M Hensen

Jr Demonstrations and Talks - Individual Illustrated Talks - Age 13 and Older

Merit - Hannah E Heider

Jr Demonstrations and Talks - Individual Speeches - Age 13 and Older

Best - Shannon M Lamb

Jr Youth Leadership - Display self-determined project - Age 13 and Older

Merit - Theadora M Collins

Best - Mathew Karls

Jr Health, Social & Political - Project related item 15+ - International

Best - Jamie J Williams

Jr Health, Social & Political - Song/poem good/bad health - Age 9 - 12

Cedona Bertram

Junior Livestock

Junior Dairy

Louis Breunig Memorial Traveling Trophy - Mikayla Endres

Dairy Show Person

Best - Mikayla Endres

Supreme Overall Senior Champion

Supreme - Mikayla Endres

Reserve Supreme - Mikayla Endres

Overall Senior Champion

Grand - Mikayla Endres

Junior Championship

Supreme - Sela N Fossum

Reserve - Peyton Voegeli

Dairy Jr - Junior Holstein

Champion - Sela N Fossum

Reserve - Sydney M Hensen

Dairy Jr - Junior Jersey

Champion - Ela M Hebgen

Reserve - Sela N Fossum

Dairy Jr - Junior Brown Swiss

Champion - Peyton Voegeli

Reserve - Sarah M Hagenow

Dairy Jr - Junior Any Other Breed

Champion - Mikayla Endres

Reserve - Sarah M Hagenow

Dairy Jr - Holstein

Grand - Mikayla Endres

Reserve - Eliza D Endres

Dairy Jr - Jersey

Grand - Ela M Hebgen

Reserve - Lauren S Henningfield

Dairy Jr - Brown Swiss

Grand - Peyton Voegeli

Reserve - Sarah M Hagenow

Dairy Jr - Any Other Breed

Grand - Mikayla Endres

Reserve - Mikayla Endres

Dairy Jr - Senior Holstein

Champion - Mikayla Endres

Dairy Jr - Senior Jersey

Champion - Ela M Hebgen

Reserve - Lauren S Henningfield

Dairy Jr - Senior Ayrshire

Champion - Mikayla Endres

Jr Beef Cattle

Grand Champion Steer - Ben Chadwick

Reserve Champion Steer - Teegan A Weidemann

Jr Beef Cattle - Shorthorn - Market Steer

Grand - Ben Chadwick

Reserve - Tyler Cross

Jr Beef Cattle - Aberdeen Angus - Heifer calf, senior

Reserve - Morgan D Eng

Jr Beef Cattle - Aberdeen Angus - Heifer, junior yearling

Grand - Morgan D Eng

Jr Beef Cattle - Simmental - Heifer, junior yearling

Reserve - Cassandra E Wendt

Jr Beef Cattle - Simmental - Market Steer

Champion - Grace J Ryan

Reserve - Jacob J Roche

Jr Beef Cattle - Crossbred Beef - Heifer, junior yearling

Champion - Maria O Latham

Jr Beef Cattle - Crossbred Beef - Cow, 2 years & over

Reserve - Taylor F Henningfield

Jr Beef Cattle - Crossbred Beef - Market Steer

Champion - Isaac D Ripp

Reserve - Rhianna M Schoeneberg

Jr Beef Cattle - Showmanship - Senior (Ages 17 & Over)

Champion - Jacob J Roche

Reserve - Tyler Cross

Jr Beef Cattle - Showmanship - Intermediate (Ages 14-16)

Champion - Cassandra E Wendt

Reserve - Seth Breunig

Jr Beef Cattle - Showmanship - Juniors (Ages 11-13)

Champion - Kaila Cross

Reserve - Phillip Brickl

Jr Swine

Champion Hog

Grand - Samantha R Rak

Reserve - Kaila Cross

Jr Swine - Showmanship - Beginners (Ages 8-10)

Champion - Bryce Peter

Reserve - Myah Brickl

Jr Swine - Showmanship - Juniors (Ages 11-13)

Champion - Kaila Cross

Reserve - Summer Rake

Jr Swine - Showmanship - Intermediate (Ages 14-16)

Champion - Samantha R Rake

Reserve - Brayden Peter

Jr Swine - Showmanship - Senior (Ages 17 & Over)

Champion - Tyler Cross

Reserve - Matt F Collins

Jr Sheep

Champion Market Lamb

Grand - Cole R Slark

Reserve - Tripp Theis

Jr Sheep - Hampshire - Winter ewe lamb

Reserve - Ty M Thorson

Jr Sheep - Hampshire - Yearling ewe

Supreme - Ty M Thorson

Jr Sheep - Southdown - Fall ram lamb

Reserve - Kyliegha Daniels

Jr Sheep - Southdown - Winter ram lamb

Reserve Supreme - Emily J Schwanke

Jr Sheep - Southdown - Spring ewe lamb

Reserve - Emily J Schwanke

Jr Sheep - Southdown - Yearling ewe

Champion - Kyliegha Daniels

Jr Sheep - Targhee - Spring ewe lamb

Champion - Abagail Stalbaum

Jr Sheep - Targhee - Yearling ewe

Reserve - Margret Stalbaum

Jr Sheep - Lincoln - Fall ram lamb

Champion - Jenna M Schiffman

Jr Sheep - Lincoln - Winter ram lamb

Reserve - Faith M Baerwolf

Jr Sheep - Lincoln - Winter ewe lamb

Reserve Supreme - Justin Taylor

Jr Sheep - Lincoln - Yearling ewe

Reserve - Jenna M Schiffman

Jr Sheep - Crossbred - Winter ram lamb

Supreme - Ryli Theis

Jr Sheep - Crossbred - Spring ewe lamb

Reserve - Cole R Slark

Jr Sheep - Crossbred - Yearling ewe

Champion - Ty M Thorson

Jr Poultry

Jr Poultry - Champion - Broiler Chickens >3.5-<6.5lb

Champion - Emma A Lochner

Jr Poultry - Champion - Roaster Chickens >6.5-<8.5lb

Champion - Claire Brown

Jr Poultry - Champion - Roaster Chickens 12 to 14lbs

Champion - Jamie J Williams

Jr Poultry - Champion - Young Duck 7.5lbs

Champion - Leah Endres

Jr Poultry - Champion - Young Goose 8lbs

Champion - Mariah O Schwartz

Jr Poultry - Champion - Young Turkey

Champion - John Karls

Jr Poultry - All Plymouth Rock - Old Female

Champion - Medora A Richards

Jr Poultry - All Orpington - Young Female

Reserve - Ross L Rhode

Jr Poultry - Rose Comb Clean Legged Bantam - Old Male

Champion - Mariah O Schwartz

Jr Poultry - Rose Comb Clean Legged Bantam - Young Female

Reserve - Mariah O Schwartz

Jr Poultry - Any Heavy Weight Stnd Variety - Young Male

Champion - Medora A Richards

Jr Poultry - Any Light Weight Standard Variety - Old Male

Reserve - Tyler T Schwartz

Jr Poultry - Showmanship - Beginners (Ages 8-10)

Champion - Ayla Johnson

Reserve - Ross L Rhode

Jr Poultry - Showmanship - Juniors (Ages 11-13)

Champion - Tyler T Schwartz

Reserve - Lily Follen

Jr Poultry - Showmanship - Intermediate (Ages 14-16)

Champion - Nick J Prosek

Reserve - Medora A Richards

Jr Poultry - Showmanship - Senior (Ages 17 & Over)

Champion - Shannon M Lamb

Reserve - Theadora M Collins

Jr Rabbits

Jr Rabbits - Champion - Fryer - Any Age or Sex

Champion - Tyler T Schwartz

Jr Rabbits - Champion - Roaster - Any Age or Sex

Champion - Rebecca Murphy

Jr Rabbits - Champion - Meat Pen

Champion - Morgan G Baerwolf

Jr Rabbits - California - Buck, over 6 months

Reserve - Trey J Morse

Jr Rabbits - California - Doe, under 6 months

Champion - Trey J Morse

Jr Rabbits - New Zealand (all colors) - Buck, over 6 months

Reserve - Finnley Wagner

Jr Rabbits - New Zealand (all colors) - over, over 6 months

Champion - Jacoby T Morse

Jr Rabbits - Silver Fox - Doe, over 6 months

Champion - Delaney J Baerwolf

Jr Rabbits - Any other commercial breed - Buck over 6 months

Champion - Mariah O Schwartz

Jr Rabbits - Any other commercial breed - Doe, over 6 months

Reserve - Bridget L Totzke

Jr Rabbits - Dutch (all colors) - Buck, under 6 months

Champion - Deena N Degner

Jr Rabbits - Dutch (all colors) - Doe, under 6 months

Reserve - Deena N Degner

Jr Rabbits - Netherland Dwarf - Buck, under 6 months

Champion - Hailey E Hendrickson

Jr Rabbits - Netherland Dwarf - Doe, under 6 months

Reserve - Sydni C Mell

Jr Rabbits - Holland Lop - Buck, under 6 months

Reserve - Jessica M Camarato

Jr Rabbits - Holland Lop - Doe, under 6 months

Champion - Jessica M Camarato

Jr Rabbits - Rex - Buck, over 6 months

Champion - Brandon Jone D Jones

Jr Rabbits - Rex - Doe, over 6 months

Reserve - Brandon Jone D Jones

Jr Rabbits - French Lop - Doe, over 6 months

Champion - Kyle A Degner

Jr Rabbits - Any other fancy breed - Buck, over 6 months

Champion - Morgan G Baerwolf

Jr Rabbits - Any other fancy breed - Doe, over 6 months

Reserve Mariah O Schwartz

Jr Rabbits - Mini Lops - Buck, over 6 months

Champion - Anika A Baerwolf

Jr Rabbits - Mini Lops - Doe, over 6 months

Reserve - Kyle A Degner

Jr Rabbits - Mini Rex - Buck, under 6 months

Reserve - Nicole M Totzke

Jr Rabbits - Mini Rex - Doe, under 6 months

Champion - Nicole M Totzke

Jr Rabbits - Dwarf Hotot - Buck, over 6 months

Champion - Riley Landsverk

Jr Rabbits - Dwarf Hotot - Doe, over 6 months

Reserve - Riley Landsverk

Jr Rabbits - Polish - Buck, over 6 months

Champion - Emily M Herbrand

Jr Rabbits - Polish - Doe, over 6 months

Reserve - Allison M Herbrand

Jr Rabbits - Jersey Woolie - Buck, over 6 months

Champion - Hailey E Hendrickson

Jr Rabbits - Jersey Woolie - Doe, over 6 months

Reserve - Hailey E Hendrickson

Jr Rabbits - Meat Pen 3 rab

Best - Morgan G Baerwolf

Jr Rabbits - Single Fryer 5.5lbs and Under - Any Age or Sex

Reserve - Jacoby T Morse

Jr Rabbits - Roaster Rabbit 5.6lbs and Over - Any Age or Sex

Champion - Rebecca Murphy

Reserve - Mallory J Schwartz

Jr Rabbits - Pet Rabbit - Novice (1st Time Exhibitor)

Champion - Zoe R Schweppe

Reserve - Nora L Konen

Jr Rabbits - Pet Rabbit - Exhibitor Age 8-10

Champion - Samantha A Helt

Jr Rabbits - Pet Rabbit - Exhibitor Age 11-13

Champion - Riley Landsverk

Jr Rabbits - Showmanship - Novice (1st Time Exhibitor)

Grand - Delaney J Baerwolf

Reserve - Zoe R Schwepp

Jr Rabbits - Showmanship - Exhibitor Age 8-10

Grand - Jacoby T Morse

Reserve - Mariah O Schwartz

Jr Rabbits - Showmanship - Exhibitor Age 11-13

Grand - Riley Landsverk

Reserve - Trey J Morse

Jr Rabbits - Showmanship - Exhibitor Age 14-16

Grand - Morgan G Baerwolf

Reserve - Jessica M Camarato

Jr Rabbits - Showmanship - Exhibitor Age 17 & over

Grand - Hailey E Hendrickson

Reserve - Elise M Maxson

Horse Show

Tiny tot - High Point

Champion - Annabeth Sprecher

Jr Jr - High Point

Champion - Alexis Smith

Jr - High Point

Champion - Lydia Gold

Sr - High Point

Champion - Jamie J Williams

Open General Exhibits

Open Plant and Soil Sciences - 10 green beans - Vegetable Garden

Merit - Pam Weisensel

Open Plant and Soil Sciences - 3 peppers any other variety - Vegetable Garden

Best - Pam Weisensel

Open Flowers and House Plants - Book Arrangement - Arrangements

Merit - Denise A Jones

Open Flowers and House Plants - 1 or More Tree Branches - Arrangements

Best - Denise A Jones

Open Flowers and House Plants - Orchid, any variety - Potted Plants

Merit - Cheryl Reese

Open Cultural Arts - Still life, copied – Acrylics

Merit - Kathleen Rubesch

Open Cultural Arts - Animal, no bird/insect, copied - Pencil or Colored Pencil Draw

Best - Kayla B Camarato

Open Cultural Arts - Needlepunch, any other – Needlework

Merit - Eileen M Hahn

Open Cultural Arts - Card Ages/Paper Made by Exhibitor - Greeting Cards

Merit - Mary Heintz

Open Antiques - Hard Covered Book – Miscellaneous

Merit - Michelle Fitzgerald

Open Antiques - Clothing Item - Baby or Child – Fabric

Best - Joyce N Unke

Open Photography - 3 plants (not flowers) - Black and White Photography

Merit - Kristine Millard

Open Photography - 1 architecture study - Black and White Photography

Merit - Shellie Roberds

Open Photography - 1 enlargement <= 8"x12" - Black and White Photography

Best - Kristine Millard

Open Photography - 1 Child or Baby - Color Photography

Merit - Madeleine R Timura

Open Photography - 3 animal life (birds) - Color Photography

Merit - Mary S Cable

Open Photography - 1 enlargement <= 8"x12" - Color Photography

Best - Kristine Millard

Open Woodworking - Article use kitchen/living room - New Construction

Best - Randy Macmiller

Open Foods and Nutrition - Decorated cake - Foods

Best - Velvet Rodenschmit

Open Foods and Nutrition - 3 shaped/molded cookies - Foods

Merit - Lori Meinholz

Open Foods and Nutrition - Fudge, 3 pieces - Foods

Merit - Joyce Schmid

Open Foods and Nutrition - Canned Pears - Canned/ Preserved Foods

Merit - Michelle Fitzgerald

Open Foods and Nutrition - Any other jelly not listed - Canned/ Preserved Foods

Best - Ann D Mcgrath

Open Foods and Nutrition - Salsa Canned - Canned/ Preserved Foods

Merit - Sue A Miller

Open Clothing - Outfit for Best Wear - Early Middle School Ages 9-12

Merit - Judy Smith

Open Clothing - Button Front Shirt or Blouse - Teen to Adult Garments

Merit - Judy Smith

Open Clothing - With Quilting - Embellished Clothing Sewn

Best - Susan Ducharme

Open Knitting and Crocheting - Knitted Pullover Sweater – Knitting

Best - Kate Robbins

Open Knitting and Crocheting - Crochet Afghan, Any Stitch - Crocheting

Merit - Sue A Miller

Open Knitting and Crocheting - Crochet Doilies - Crocheting

Merit - Linda J Rott

Open Home Furnishings - Tree Skirt - Holiday Item

Merit - Belinda S Zeman

Open Home Furnishings - Creative accessory for home - Miscellaneous

Best - Mary S Cable

Open Home Furnishings - Trash to Treasure Recycled - Miscellaneous

Mary L Wipperfurth

Open Home Furnishings - Home mach by exhibit under 200" - Quilt Top Pieced

Reserve - Diane M Lapacek

Open Home Furnishings - Mid-long by other 260"&<330" - Quilt Top Pieced

Champion - Mary E Ruesch

Reserve - Shirley Lawson

Open Home Furnishings - Mid-long by other over 370" - Quilt Top Pieced

Reserve - Marie K Johnson

Open Home Furnishings - Home mach by exhibit under 200" - Quilt Top - Wall Hanging

Reserve - Natalie Megow

Open Home Furnishings - Home mach by exhibit 200"& over - Quilt top -landscape/pictorial

Reserve - Victoria I Schultz

Open Home Furnishings - Quilted Placemats (set of 2) - Other Quilted Items

Reserve - Joyce M Hach

Senior Citizen Exhibits

Sr Group Project - Group Project - Sr Group Project

Best - Divine Rehab and Nursing

