The Ice Age Nordic ski team traveled to Wausau on Jan. 11 for the Annual Snekkevik Races.
Thirteen teams and over 200 skiers competed in the 6-kilometer classical races with the Ice Age girls placing ninth and the boys placing 13th.
Amelia Heider was the top girl’s skier with a 37th-place finish, followed by Nora Lee (41st) and Hannah Heider (59th).
Conditions were cold and icy making ski waxing difficult.
“After 2 kilometers, we had nothing left on our skis for kick, forcing us to run out of the tracks up the hills,” Lee said.
“Basically, it is the coach’s job to make sure that the skis are competitive, and we failed to do that today, Fanney added. “We also have not had enough local snow to train in classical technique while teams from the Central and North conference have had great snow conditions.
Lakeland won the girls event, followed by Peak Nordic and Wausau East/West.
The boys fared worse against stiffer statewide competition. They had Todd Niles place 59th, followed by Wyatt Bennett (65th) and Nathan Ducat(70th).
Ashwaubenon won the Boys event, followed by Peak Nordic and Lakeland.
The Ice Age ski teams hope to rebound in Rhinelander next weekend with 5-kilometer skate and classical races at the Hodag Challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.