The Lodi girls tennis team came away with second place at the invitational it hosted last Saturday after going 2-1 in duals.
The Blue Devils came away with an impressive 6-1 victory over Reedsburg.
The Lady Blue Devils came away with a sweep in singles play against the Beavers.
Dorothy Deans started the singles run for Lodi with a 2-6, 6-1, 10-8 come-from-behind victory over Hayden Stovey.
Mya Bowman was a 6-1, 6-0 winner over Alicen Henke at No. 2 singles, while Taylor Paar captured a 6-4, 7-6 victory over Reedsburg’s Shelby Henke at No. 3 singles.
Rachel Winters completed the singles sweep after prevailing 6-4, 6-0 over Kaelyn Kurtenbach-Winch.
At No. 1 doubles, Lodi’s Adriana Lee and Leah Beyer took care of Danielle Peyer and Brooke Benseman 6-4, 6-1.
Lexy Karls and Rylee Schneider had the final win for the Blue Devils. They knocked off Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood 6-2, 7-5.
Carly Phalen and Gabby Weis had the only win for the Beavers. They held on to beat Krista Mayberry and Oliva Lange 6-4, 5-7, 10-7.
The Lady Blue Devils captured a 5-2 win over Waupun. They were led by a sweep by their three doubles teams.
Beyer and Lee took care of Brynn Yedinak and Emily Brown 6-2, 6-3, while Mayberry and Alihah Sebert thwarted Kayla Rote and Dulcie Kind 6-2, 6-4. Lange and Lexy Karls had a 6-3, 6-0 win over Waupun’s Molly Bresser and Danielle Dewar at No. 3 doubles.
Paar had the first singles win, as she knocked off Emily Huenink 6-2, 6-2.
Winters wrapped things up with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Julia Loomans.
Waupun’s Alysa Pattee defeated Deans 6-0, 6-1, while Moran Flier downed Hannah Clark 6-2, 6-1.
The Lady Blue Devils’ only loss came at the hands of Onalaska Luther, which prevailed 5-2. Luther won all four singles matches.
In singles play, Onalaska had Cassie Warren beat Deans 6-2, 6-0, Sarah Hoffe defeated Paar 6-1, 6-0, Kaylee Raabe bested Winters 6-3, 6-1 and Katherine Bruns thwarted Clark 6-4, 6-1.
Lodi bounced back to win two doubles matches. Mayberry and Sebert won in straight sets 7-6, 6-1 over Katie Kutz and Hannah Larson, while Lange and Karls triumphed 7-6, 3-6, 10-5 over Haley Gronholz and Klarissa Miller.
Luther’s Phoebe Christenson and Jenna Wahl defeated Beyer and Lee 6-1, 6-0.
